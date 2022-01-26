Dale Earnhardt Jr. Tried Selling Vodka to a Complete Stranger After Losing Post Malone’s Number

Apparently race car superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. was handing away some vodka, y’all! Even if it was hilariously unintentional. The NASCAR champion recently shared a story about meaning to text Post Malone about sending him some vodka. But it never reached him – and instead, Earnhardt Jr. had to convince a stranger on the other end he wasn’t scamming them.

According to Fox News, the motorsports analyst took to Twitter Tuesday to share the mistake he made. Instead of reaching out to his intended buddy, Post Malone, Earnhardt Jr. got someone else at the other end of the line.

Can you honestly imagine randomly being texted by the NASCAR star? Yeah, me either. But the lucky individual will now also be a recipient of Earnhardt Jr.’s new High Rock Vodka.

And the star hilariously shared the details.

“Sent @PostMalone a text to ship him some @HighRockVodka. Not his number anymore. Now trying to convince total stranger to accept a bottle and that I’m not scamming them. #HighRockMoment,” he wrote on Twitter.

In an update a day ago, the sports analyst shared he finally got in touch with Post Malone and corrected the mishap. But several of his fans are poking a bit of fun at Earnhardt Jr. over the whole thing. And now it appears the race car driver may be on to something as far as surprising strangers goes.

Update: Got Post’s new digits. ✅

Also got a bottle of @HighRockVodka going to Post Post Malone. 📦

Also working on ideas for how to surprise other total strangers who support High Rocks social channels with Vodka. 🤔🧐😅 pic.twitter.com/ggnbtHbk0W — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 26, 2022

“Update: Got Post’s new digits. Also got a bottle of @HighRockVodka going to Post Post Malone. Also working on ideas for how to surprise other total strangers who support High Rocks social channels with Vodka,” he shared.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s High Rock Vodka Launch

And Earnhardt Jr., along with his wife Amy, launched their new line of vodka in January. He announced the exciting details with a video message. High Rock Vodka is a seven-times distilled alcohol. It’s a part of a partnership deal with Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based distillery Sugarlands Distilling Company.

“It’s a new line of premium handcrafted vodka,” Earnhardt Jr. says in the small video clip. Each bottle sells for a very affordable $17.99.

“Dale and Amy have been incredible to work with and we’re thrilled to roll out High Rock as the next step in our relationship together,” Sugarlands president and founder Ned Vickers said following their announcement in January. “We’re also excited to expand our product offering by entering into the vodka category alongside the Earnhardts.”

At the time of its release, the couple had been working with the company to produce something they’d both be impressed with.

When he announced it on his social media pages, Earnhardt Jr. had this to say:

“Been sitting on this secret for a long time. Was nice today to finally share what @mrsamyearnhardt and I have created together with @sugarlandsshine. We love the finished product and can’t wait for you to try it. Cheers,” he captioned the post.