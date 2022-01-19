Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Releasing Their Own Vodka

On Tuesday morning, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife announced they’re releasing their own brand of vodka called High Rock.

Dale Jr. has kept busy since retiring as a driver five years ago in 2017. He’s become an analyst for NASCAR races, still endorses various brands, is the executive director for iRacing, hosts his own podcast, and more. Now, he and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, can add vodka to their growing list of business ventures.

According to a Accesswire press release, “High Rock is a premium, handcrafted vodka created by Sugarlands” as a collaboration with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife. Sugarlands Distilling Company is based in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and is best known for their award-winning whiskey and moonshine. Now, the company is branching out with the new High Rock vodka.

The release states it’s made of “100% corn and crisp, clean water from the Great Smoky Mountains.” Additionally, the vodka “is distilled seven times then triple filtered using the Lincoln County Process.” As an ode to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 car he drove for a decade, High Rock is also 88 proof. Bottles will first hit stores in Florida in February, and then will be available across the country in April.

“Amy and I have been working on this for years and finally we are able to share the news. Presenting @highrockvodka, distilled and bottled by @sugarlandsshine. Coming to stores near you this spring,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote on Instagram.

Later on this evening, Dale Jr. shared another post to his Instagram page of himself and Amy enjoying their new vodka together. He shared that they’ve been hiding the big news for a while now. But he added it felt great to finally reveal their new creation.

“Been sitting on this secret for a long time. Was nice today to finally share what @mrsamyearnhardt and I have created together with @sugarlandsshine. We love the finished product and can’t wait for you to try it. Cheers,” he captioned the post.

Vodka Isn’t the Only Alcoholic Beverage Dale Earnhardt Jr. and His Wife Are Promoting

Most fans of Dale Earnhardt Jr. think of beer when it comes to beverages related to the race car driver. He’s well-known for his years driving the No. 8 Budweiser car from 2000 to 2007. The Earnhardts aren’t just collaborating on a new vodka though. The couple are also part of a rebrand for another drink by Sugarlands Distilling.

In September, Sugarlands revealed their partnership with the Earnhardts. Only four months later, we now know what they’ve been working on together. In addition to the new vodka, Sugarlands’ Electric Orange Sippin’ Cream is getting a makeover. The drink is now named for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife: Dale and Amy’s Electric Orange Sippin’ Cream. The 40-proof beverage “combines a bright, fresh orange zest with the smooth taste of vanilla cream.”

In the company’s statement today, Sugarlands Distilling president and founder Ned Vickers shared how excited he is to work with the Earnhardts.

“Dale and Amy have been incredible to work with and we’re thrilled to roll out High Rock as the next step in our relationship together,” Vickers said. “We’re also excited to expand our product offering by entering into the vodka category alongside the Earnhardts.”