Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Wife Surprised Him with a Dwight Yoakam Performance After Hall of Fame Induction

After his NASCAR Hall of Fame induction, Dale Earnhardt Jr. got a surprise gift from his wife in the former country music star Dwight Yoakam.

Yoakam, a longtime Junior music favorite, performed, and the racing commentator showed a few pictures of the event in his Instagram account.

The two men share a special friendship too. In 2015, Dale Earnhardt Jr. sang with the country star outside his bus. He later joked that two should go on tour together.

Social media commenters loved Amy Earnhardt’s Hall of Fame gift. Instagram user Racing Moose told Junior that he was “one lucky dude having that woman by your side!!! Well done!!!” Another Junior fan called her “a keeper.”

The artsy Instagram photos even showed the couple off a few times, with Junior posting for a selfie with Amy on one side and a big ol’ can of Bud Light on the other. The final photo is a nice buddy shot with Yoakam between the racing couple.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Speaks At NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction

The North Carolina native had a full day in Charlotte on Friday. He took some photos, saw his featured exhibit, and probably talked with a ton of people.

But it was his speech that probably created a tear or two in the room on Friday. His wife, Amy, helped induct the former full-time racer into the illustrious hall.

“My eyes are already watering,” Earnhardt said during his induction speech. “…To join Dad in the Hall of Fame is probably as good as it’s going to get.”

Earnhardt Jr. talked about becoming a NASCAR racer. He even thought he’d find a job off the track despite his father’s successes.

“I was a mechanic at a dealership,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “That was my destiny, or so I thought. I changed the oil in thousands of cars.”

He had a lot of people to thank for his journey to the hall. He mentioned those folks, including his uncle and former crew chief Tony Eury Sr., his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller, team owner Rick Hendrick, and Hendrick crew chief Steve Letarte.

Finally, Earnhardt Jr. thanked Amy for her love and understanding.

“How do you explain someone who makes every day of your life better?” he said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Didn’t Know What To Expect From Induction

The NBC Sports commentator admitted his induction would be a pretty big event going into Friday’s event.

“I’ve got a lot of friends and family that’ll be close and be around. I don’t know what to expect,” he said last week. “I hope that it’s a great experience for myself and Red (Farmer) and Mike (Stefanik) ’s family.”

The 47-year-old Earnhardt Jr. holds two Daytona 500 wins among his 26 career victories during a 19-year Cup Series career.