Dwayne Johnson’s Sportswear Label Inks Major Deal with UFC

On Friday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Project Rock brand revealed that the company is now the official footwear partner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Ahead of UFC 270 on Saturday night, the brand shared news of their multi-year deal with The Rock’s Under Armour performance line. Project Rock will be the official supplier of footwear to every UFC fighter and their teams. Additionally, the brand will feature as part of the athletes’ UFC Fight Kits. Fighters will wear them during each official UFC Fight Week activity, including workouts, weigh-ins, and more.

In 2017, Under Armour paired with Johnson to launch Project Rock, which includes athletic footwear and apparel. The brand celebrates hard work and determination and seeks to motivate even during the most difficult workouts. While announcing the deal on social media, Johnson called the partnership with the UFC “historic.” He then thanked all the men and women of the UFC as he shared his excitement to be a “very small part” in their journey.

“INCREDIBLE response to today’s historic @projectrock @ufc news. We are now the OFFICIAL GLOBAL FOOTWEAR of the UFC,” Dwayne Johnson captioned his Instagram post. “Thank you MMA community, fans, and the UFC for the amazing support & positive energy for our new partnership.”

“Most of all, THANK YOU TO ALL THE UFC ATHLETES! The men and women who WALK THE WALK to the iconic Octagon,” he continued. “It’s my privilege to play a very small part in your JOURNEY as you DEFINE YOUR LEGACY.”

Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock Sneakers Already Being Worn By UFC Stars

In fact, multiple fighters have already worn the new Project Rock gear this weekend at UFC 270 events. Dwayne Johnson shared a series of posts on Instagram revealing the new UFC partnership. Late on Friday night, he posted two clips from the UFC 270 weigh-ins.

The partnership started out with a bang as two of UFC’s biggest stars wore Project Rock shoes yesterday. Heavyweight champion Frances Ngannou is seen wearing Project Rock sneakers as he weighed-in previous to his title bout against Ciryl Gane. In addition, a second clip shows Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno also wearing the same shoes during his weigh-in.

“Baddest Dudes on the Planet. You can FEEL that electricity at these weigh ins!!!” Dwayne Johnson wrote on Instagram. “All fighters rockin’ our @projectrock BSR’s (blood. sweat. respect.) training shoes. Bad ass look. Love the atmosphere and can’t wait for tomorrow night!”

The two highly-anticipated title bouts top a stacked fight card for UFC 270. The huge event takes place later tonight at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. You can catch every fight streaming on ESPN Plus with Prelims starting at 8pm ET and the main card beginning at 10pm ET.