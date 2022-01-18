eli-shows-off-gold-chain-birthday-gift-from-snoop-dogg-on-manningcast

Eli Manning is living the dreams of millions of 1990s hip hop fans awake. Snoop Dogg blessed him with quite a special gift on the ManningCast

When Snoop Dogg was on the ManningCast, he made a big promise. He told Eli that he would get him a Death Row Records chain. That’s right. There are few that have been able to rock the gold emblem of the legendary record label. Now, the two-time Super Bowl champ joins that illustrious group.

Check out this video of Eli opening his gift. He has a bit of an issue getting it on at first. However, Snoop made sure to make the chain big enough that it would just slide over his head. A little bling for the big Monday Night Playoff game. Look at the video below and see for yourself.

Since the rapper was so kind to make the gift happen, Eli Manning had to show it off. This is a huge night. A special night. The first time Monday Night Football has happened in the postseason. Along with the ManningCast, this is going to be quite a game. Arizona Cardinals. LA Rams.

With the big game, there are a lot of big guests. To start things off, Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals legend joined the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli. He was the first to see the new chain. It looks like everyone is on board with the new accessory.

Eli showing off his Christmas gift from Snoop Dogg 😂 pic.twitter.com/DecSQnFPaJ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 18, 2022

Honestly, I would do just about anything for a real Death Row Records chain. In the immortal words of Suge Knight, “Any artist out there that want to be an artist and stay a star, and don’t have to worry about the executive producer trying to be all in the videos, all on the record, dancing… come to Death Row!”

Dwayne Johnson Joins Eli Manning and Peyton on Broadcast

Like I said, this is a huge night. The NFL is going all-out with their programming tonight. So, it doesn’t just stop with the first Monday Night Football game in playoff history. It doesn’t end with the Death Row chain. No, the ManningCast also had to throw in the world’s most electrifying man in sports entertainment. The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson is joining the Mannings for the game tonight. For those that don’t know, Johnson was quite the defensive tackle at Miami back in the day. The former Hurricane had a slew of injuries that held him back. Oh, and a guy named Warren Sapp.

So, tonight is going to be huge. Eli and Peyton. The Rock. Death Row Records. The Wild Card game between Arizona and LA! What more could NFL fans want from the night? Everything seems to have been done just right leading up to the big game.