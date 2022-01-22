Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers welcome the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game on Saturday. Let’s see how you can watch it.

The Packers, looking to get back to the Super Bowl this season, will send their team onto what will be a cold Lambeau Field at night. Jimmy Garoppolo will lead the 49ers’ offense onto the field. Let’s get some information on how you can see the NFC Divisional Round game from CBS Sports.

The game will start at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, 7:15 p.m. Central, and be shown on Fox. If you do not have cable TV, then look up the fuboTV streaming service and try it out for free. For those trying to see the NFC Divisional Round game, then you should know that regional restrictions may apply when it comes to watching 49ers-Packers.

NFC Divisional Round Game Pits Solid Packers’ Offense Against 49ers’ Defense

Looking to just follow along as the game is played? Download the CBS Sports app to your phone, laptop, or desktop.

If you want some details about this clash of two of the National Football League’s most storied franchises, then we’ve got you covered there, too.

Green Bay did get an extra week of rest but is now ready for the NFC Divisional Round clash. San Francisco advanced after beating the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 in a wild-card game at AT&T Stadium.

Green Bay Is Coming Off Week of Rest; San Francisco Beat Dallas in Wild Card Game

The last time that Green Bay took the field was their final regular-season game, a 37-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. By that time, the Packers had secured their playoff spot. Against the Lions, wide receiver Allen Lazard caught five passes for two touchdowns and 75 yards.

San Francisco ran away with 16 points in the first half, then sat with them to get the win. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored a one rushing touchdown. Placekicker Robbie Gould was solid perfect with three field goals.

For this NFC Divisional Round game, the Packers rank first in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only seven on the season. The 49ers have the most forced fumbles in the NFL with 22.

When it comes to history in the NFL playoffs, both of these teams have a lot of important names they can share. Green Bay can toss up Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr, Paul Hornung, and Jerry Kramer, all the way up to Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones. San Francisco, for its part, can offer Bill Walsh, Joe Montana, Dwight Clark, Jerry Rice, and onward up to Jimmy G and Samuel. These teams have a lot of pride entering Saturday night’s game.