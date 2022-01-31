Kansas City Chiefs Cut Player After He Was Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges

Following his recent arrest on gun and drug charges, the Kansas City Chiefs released cornerback Damon Arnette previous to their AFC Championship game today.

Arnette didn’t even last a full two weeks with the Chiefs before they sent the player packing. The team signed Arnette to a reserve/futures contract on Jan. 20, but Kansas City cut the player last night following his arrest. The player wasn’t part of the Chiefs’ active roster since his contract with K.C. didn’t begin until the 2022 league year starts in March.

Las Vegas police arrested the 25-year-old, who played college ball at Ohio State University, on Saturday morning. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cornerback faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Additionally, authorities have charged Arnette with carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana or cannabis, and possession of a controlled substance. The Las Vegas Review-Journal stated that Arnette was due in court on Sunday morning.

This is the second time in two months that Arnette has been released by his team. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Arnette with the No. 19 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, he played in nine games for the Raiders and had 21 tackles to his name. His numbers declined this season with Arnette only tallying two tackles in four games played.

In November 2021, the Raiders released the cornerback after damning footage circulated online of the player. A video made the rounds on social media of Arnette showing off firearms and making threats, which led to Las Vegas cutting the player. After his most recent arrest while with the Kansas City Chiefs, Arnette’s time in the NFL may already be over after only two seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs-Cincinnati Bengals Game Marred With Audio Issues

During today’s AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, the pre-game ceremony and halftime show were impacted by technical audio issues throughout each.

Previous to kickoff, Grammy Award-winning singer Ashanti sang the “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday afternoon, or she at least attempted to. There were problems with the audio system throughout her performance, starting with the opening lines to the anthem. As she sang “O say, can you see,” Ashanti’s microphone cut out. Footage from the CBS broadcast showed the singer press on, but her mic continued to cut in and out throughout the anthem.

Some technical issues on the national anthem. Sorry, Ashanti! pic.twitter.com/R7iDv4R9xe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 30, 2022

In addition to the national anthem audio problems, there were more technical issues at the game. During halftime, country musician Walker Hayes played a short live concert for the Kansas City crowd. Once again, CBS had major problems with the sound of their broadcast. This time it impacted CBS’ gameday commentary crew instead.

Hayes could be heard just fine throughout the stadium, but his music drowned out the halftime panel’s discussion. Therefore fans watching at home couldn’t hear the halftime analysis since Hayes’ music drowned out the five analysts speaking about the game. Following the awful audio issues throughout today’s CBS coverage, someone might be out of a job soon.