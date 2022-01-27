Kansas City Chiefs Fans Donate to Buffalo Hospital After Beating Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Buffalo Bills over the weekend to advance to the AFC Championship game. The game ended with fireworks — dozens of points scores in the final few minutes of regulation, and then overtime — prompting fans and pundits alike to crown the game an “instant classic.”

Buffalo fell in the end; but a local children’s hospital won big thanks to a massive donation from Chiefs fans. A fundraising campaign started by Chiefs fans went viral within the community. And now, the Buffalo-area Oishei Children’s Hospital is $312,800 richer because of the effort.

Chiefs fans raised the impressive sum in just two days, mostly via small $13 donations. The donation amount represents the 13 seconds that remained on the clock when quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs offense down the field for a last-second, game-tying field goal. The Chiefs later won the game in ovetime 42-36.

A Chiefs Facebook group originally conceived the idea to honor the game with a charitable donation. They wanted to donate the money to a local organization; but because the Bills have a history of helping other cities after big wins, the Kansas City fans decided to give the money to a Buffalo-based org, instead.

Chiefs fans spearheaded the collection, but Buffalo has a history of raising money, too

This instance isn’t the first time that the Oishei Children’s Hospital received a large donation from football fans. Last year, when Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost his grandmother, Buffalo fans raised over $1.1 million in her honor. Now, a Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing stands in the hospital. Also, a Patricia Allen Fund benefits the critical care team, providing support for equipment, training, education, and programs.

In similarly small $17 increments as the Chiefs’ efforts, Bills fans have raised money for a few other charities in recent years, as well. In 2017, Bills fans donated to Andy Dalton’s charity. That was after the then-Bengals QB helped clinch a playoff spot for Buffalo by beating the Ravens in the final game of the year. The number “17” originally represented the amount of time that had passed since Buffalo last made the playoffs. Now, the amount is just synonymous with charitable fundraising in Buffalo.

Bills fans also donated to Tre’Davious White’s hometown food bank in Louisiana earlier this year when the cornerback tore his ACL. And last season, after besting the Ravens in the playoffs, Bills fans donated to Lamar Jackson’s charity to celebrate the win.

Unfortunately for Bills fans, their team was on the losing end of a pinnacle moment in football history. But the infamous 13 seconds, which were immortalized by Mahomes and his quick-strike offense, ended up making a big difference in the lives of sick children. And for that, we can all celebrate a win.