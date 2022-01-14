Missouri Football Coach Uses Dump Truck to Recruit Offensive Linemen: PHOTO

Success in college football starts with success in recruiting. Just ask National Champion University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart who once said, “If you don’t recruit, there’s no coach out there that can out-coach recruiting.” Well, a rival head coach in the SEC East has taken Kirby’s advice to heart as Missouri Football head coach Eli Drinkwitz and fellow coach Marcus Johnson surprised Lee’s Summit North high school on Friday pulling up in a dump truck.

It’s the first day of the recruiting contact period, and #Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz and Marcus Johnson just pulled up to Lee’s Summit North high school in a dump truck. LSN is the home of 2022 OL signee Armand Membou and 2023 four-star OL Cayden Green pic.twitter.com/ffncVc0Qg9 — Mitchell Forde (@Mitchell4D) January 14, 2022

Yes, folks, a real dump truck as Drinkwitz and Johnson were there to see 2022 offensive lineman commit Armand Membou and 2023 four-star offensive lineman Cayden Green. This is a stark contrast from the way in which Kirby typically visits recruits, which is usually via helicopter, but different can work, folks. You want to stand out on the recruiting trail, hopefully in a good way.

The Tigers already snagged Membou who signed with the university in December, but Green is a different story. The Tigers are chasing to keep the in-state kid home, as Drinkwitz continues to build his vision for Missouri football and it clearly includes prioritizing the big fellas upfront.

This latest recruiting cycle has been quite kind to Drinkwitz and his staff. Along with Membou, the Tigers landed a big-time quarterback in Sam Horn from Collins Hill high school out of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Perhaps the biggest addition from this latest class was the signing of Luther Burden. A five-star wideout from the state that Drinkwitz was able to keep home. A big win for Missouri football and this staff as they look to keep pace with the Bulldogs, Wildcats, and Volunteers.

While No. 5 in the conference, per On3, the university is still No. 14 nationally for this latest cycle. That is a huge deal for Drinkwitz and this program. In terms of who might join Green, if the dump-truck approach works for Missouri in 2023, he would join a class that already includes Brett Norfleet, a four-star tight end from the state. They also added a Jahkai Lang, an edge rusher from the state.

Drinkwitz won’t have to bring his dump truck to his next 2023 target, though. Asa Newsome, the No. 3 overall player out of Iowa, has shown interest in joining the Tigers next year. He will reportedly be on-campus this weekend for the team’s Junior Day. As of this writing, Newsome is being chased by a number of Power 5 programs that include: Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas State. Along with the Tigers.

The Tigers currently only have two players committed in the 2023 cycle, but they have time to continue to add and build off what was a very impressive 2022 cycle for Missouri football.