NASCAR Cup Series: See Full 2022 Schedule Including Two New Racetracks

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is almost upon us, and racing fans have plenty to look forward to along with some major changes to the sport this year.

From the opening exhibition race to new racetracks to also the stock cars themselves, NASCAR will look drastically different this season. For the first time in decades, the Cup Series won’t open its season at Daytona International Speedway. Instead, NASCAR officials got creative this year and are taking the exhibition race to Hollywood.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host “The Clash.” NASCAR built a temporary asphalt track in the stadium on top of its preexisting football field. The home of the USC Trojans college football team will transform into a grand showcase for the new season. It’s a unique opportunity for the sport to garner interest in the 2022 season.

Additionally, the “Busch Light Clash at The LA Coliseum” will be the first chance for fans to check out NASCAR’s Next-Gen cars. The sport is rolling out the new rides for 2022 with some of the biggest changes to the cars in years. The previous 550 hp and 750 hp packages are now changing over to a 670 hp package for all intermediate tracks, short tracks, and road courses. Each ride will include 4-inch, low-downforce spoilers and a lighter chassis. They’ll also feature larger wheels with wider tires, sequential 5-speed gearboxes, and independent rear suspensions.

There will also be numerous changes to the 36-race schedule. NASCAR has moved some races to earlier or later dates compared to normal. In addition to the new location for “The Clash,” there’s an all-new racetrack for the 2022 schedule. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in St. Louis will replace one of the two usual Pocono Raceway dates.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Full 36-Race Schedule

(1) Sunday, Feb. 20 – Daytona 500 – Daytona International Speedway

(2) Sunday, Feb. 27 – Auto Club Speedway

(3) Sunday, March 6 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(4) Sunday, March 13 – Phoenix Raceway

(5) Sunday, March 20 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

(6) Sunday, March 27 – Circuit of the Americas

(7) Sunday, April 3 – Richmond Raceway

(8) Saturday, April 9 – Martinsville Speedway (Night)

(9) Sunday, April 17 – Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt (Night)

(10) Sunday, April 24 – Talladega Superspeedway

(11) Sunday, May 1 – Dover International Speedway

(12) Sunday, May 8 – Darlington Raceway

(13) Sunday, May 15 – Kansas Speedway

* Sunday, May 22 – All-Star Open – Texas Motor Speedway

* Sunday, May 22 – All-Star Race – Texas Motor Speedway

(14) Sunday, May 29 – Coca-Cola 600 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

(15) Sunday, June 5 – World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

(16) Sunday, June 12 – Sonoma Raceway

* Sunday, June 19 – Father’s Day Break

(17) Sunday, June 26 – Nashville Superspeedway

(18) Sunday, July 3 – Road America

(19) Sunday, July 10 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

(20) Sunday, July 17 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

(21) Sunday, July 24 – Pocono Raceway

(22) Sunday, July 31 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

(23) Sunday, Aug. 7 – Michigan International Speedway

(24) Sunday, Aug. 14 – Richmond Raceway

(25) Sunday, Aug. 21 – Watkins Glen International

(26) Saturday, Aug. 27 – Coke Zero Sugar 400 – Daytona International Speedway (Night)

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

– Round of 16

(27) Sunday, Sept. 4 – Southern 500 – Darlington Raceway

(28) Sunday, Sept. 11 – Kansas Speedway

(29) Saturday, Sept. 17 – Bristol Motor Speedway (Night)

– Round of 12

(30) Sunday, Sept. 25 – Texas Motor Speedway

(31) Sunday, Oct. 2 – Talladega Superspeedway

(32) Sunday, Oct. 9 – Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

– Round of 8

(33) Sunday, Oct. 17 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(34) Sunday, Oct. 23 – Homestead-Miami Speedway

(35) Sunday, Oct. 30 – Martinsville Speedway

– Championship Race