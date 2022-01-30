NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson Trends on Twitter Over Rolex 24 Daytona Incident

It’s not been a great Saturday for star NASCAR racer Jimmie Johnson as he’s been knocked out of contention in the Rolex 24 event. The driver became a trending topic after a race day incident

“There goes Jimmie Johnson,” the Twitter post proclaims. “The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and full-time INDY CAR driver gets in the car his first stint in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.”

The Rolex 24 At Daytona is a 24-hour sports car endurance race held annually at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. It is also the 60th anniversary of the popular event as the eyes of racing fans focused on Daytona. Jimmie Johnson, a NASCAR great, had his sights set on winning this year’s event, but it was not to be. After a Sunday morning incident, Johnson is no longer in championship contention. His number 48 Ally Cadillac needed extensive repairs, effectively knocking the seven-time NASCAR champion out of the competition.

A tire puncture in his vehicle is to blame for the NASCAR star’s tumultuous racing weekend. It was only Jimmie Johnson’s second time in the vehicle. He spun wildly before colliding with fellow racer Drik Mueller, driver of the Number 15 Proton Mercedes. The incident took place just after 2 a.m. ET at the halfway mark of the race. Though it didn’t initially look like a major incident, the NASCAR racer was forced into the garage to repair a broken right rear suspension. As you might expect, the news of Johnson’s mishap drew plenty of attention on social media.

NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson Talks Rolex 24 at Daytona Issues

A heavily popular NASCAR racer in his day, many fans were disappointed at Johnson’s misfortune. He spoke about what happened and the cause of his premature exit.

“When the track went green, I had a couple of hairy moments down the front straightaway trying to sneak by on the wall,” Johnson said. “Once we came out of Turn 1, there was dirt and dust everywhere, and I could see some taillights. I turned right to miss the taillights, then realized I was out in the grass. I didn’t know what to expect. It probably was one of the few times I’ve been in the dirt. Couldn’t believe how much dirt the nose shoveled up over the front of the car and how bad my visibility was. Plus, being behind other cars out there. It drove decent in the dirt. I expected to go spinning and didn’t with how cold it is and being moisture in the grass, it would have been slick but drove through OK.