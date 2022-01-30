NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs squeaked out a win last week in overtime to make the AFC Championship, but now the team looks to capitalize on that momentum this week. The Bengals hope they can continue the team’s Cinderella season for one more to reach Super Bowl LVl. The teams square off at 3 p.m. ET in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are a 7-point favorite heading into Sunday’s game. After last week’s historic match-up with the Buffalo Bills, it’s a wonder the oddsmakers aren’t giving them more. Patrick Mahomes went toe-to-toe with Josh Allen of Buffalo only barely eke out a win thanks to the NFL’s overtime rules. But it proved the Chiefs are who the analysts claimed before the season started. The team is that good. Now, Kansas City is on the cusp of making the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl in a row and one win away from firmly establishing the team as the NFL’s next great dynasty.

It won’t be an easy win. Cincinnati won the team’s first playoff game in 31 years, ending the longest drought in the NFL with luck and pluck. Then the Bengals got greedy and won another one last week over the No. 1 seeded Titans. It was a game that oddsmakers expected them to lose, but quarterback Joe Burrow and company continue to prove their doubters wrong. Now that the team has exorcised the Bo Jackson Curse, the Bengals look to make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

“I’m just really, really happy for the city of Cincinnati and that they get a chance to enjoy this,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the team beat the Raiders in the Wild Card game. “And now, just exhale and enjoy the ride we have. Because we’re not done yet.”

How to Watch the AFC Championship Game: Chiefs vs. Bengals

The kickoff for the AFC Championship game is at 3 p.m. on Sunday. CBS will broadcast the game to those who have a cable subscription, and you can check it out on the CBS Sports App. But there are still several options to watch the showdown even if you’ve cut the cord.

• Paramount Plus — The Yellowstone network will stream the Chiefs vs. Bengals game. If you don’t have a subscription, don’t fret. You can watch the game with a free trial through Amazon Prime. The streaming service is $9.99 a month after that.

• FuboTV — The cable alternative will also give you a free trial to check out Sunday’s game and several different channels. Though, it costs $85 a month after the trial ends.

• Yahoo Sports/NFL apps — If you don’t mind watching the game on your phone or tablet, you can stream it for free through these apps.