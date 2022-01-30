NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Los Angeles Rams Vs. San Francisco 49ers

After last week’s wildly tight games, the 2022 NFL playoffs continue tonight with the AFC and NFC Championship games.

For the NFC matchup, we have the Los Angeles Rams battling the San Francisco 49ers. This will be the first time the two play each other in the postseason this year, although the 49ers already beat the Rams twice during regular season play. Time to see how the two compete with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

We at Outsider have the scoop on how you can watch tonight’s highly-anticipated NFL playoff game. Check out all the key facts below.

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30

Time: 6:30 p.m EST

Location: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angels Rams, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Cable Channel: FOX

Live Streaming: FOX App, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Yahoo Sports

This West Coast battle promises to be one for the ages. Just last week, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers toppled Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a shocking 13-10 upset. The San Francisco quarterback didn’t even need an offensive touchdown for his 49ers to win the game. His defense sacked Aaron Rodgers five times, and a blocked punt and blocked field goal secured the win for Garoppolo’s team.

The Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, used their offense to the max during last week’s NFL playoff game. The Matthew Stafford-led Rams faced off against returning Super Bowl champion Tom Brady himself and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Rams defense held Brady in check, with LA racking up 20 points offensively by the end of the first half compared to the Bucs 3.

By the end of the third quarter, the Rams were still up 27-13. But Brady rallied in the fourth quarter, tying up the game with under a minute to go. That’s all the time the Rams needed for Stafford to send the ball into field-goal range. The Rams won with a last-second field goal that secured their spot in the NFC Championship.

Early odds put the Los Angeles Rams in favor of winning this NFL playoff game. But it truly could go either way.

How to Watch Today’s Other NFL Playoff Game

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams aren’t the only NFL playoff teams battling it out today. The Cincinnati Bengals will also face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Their game airs earlier in the day, so hee’s how, when, and where to watch it.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30

Time: 3 p.m EST

Location: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansa City Chiefs, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Cable Channel: CBS

Live Streaming: Paramount Plus, CBS Sports App, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Yahoo Sports