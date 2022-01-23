NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Buffalo Bills Vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue today in full swing. Saturday’s games both ended in absolute nail biters with a last-minute field goal for the win. While it remains to be seen if today’s games can match the hype, it’s a great time to be a football fan. Sit back, relax, and tune in. Outsider has you covered on how to watch the star-studded AFC matchup either on television or online.

Sunday’s football games will be airing earlier than last night’s. So here’s when you need to tune in for the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Time 6:04 p.m. EASTERN

6:04 p.m. EASTERN Channel CBS

CBS Livestream DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Paramount+, YouTube TV

Game two of the day is the AFC Showdown that fans have been expecting all season long. Widely considered the two most talented teams in the conference, the Bills and Chiefs both enjoy stellar quarterback play from their young signal-callers. They’ll also both send out a roster full of talented weapons to gain big-play yardage.

Both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, the Chiefs and Bills starting quarterbacks, respectively, played inconsistently at times during the season. But their talent is undeniable, and football fans have to expect a heroic effort from both superstars this evening. Expect big plays and big scores in this contest of speed and strength.

The AFC and NFC Championship games will be played next weekend once the final four teams are set. The Super Bowl kicks off two weeks later in February. Here is a sneak peek of the remaining playoff schedule.

Sunday, Jan. 30: Playoff Championship Games

AFC championship game

Time 3:05 p.m

3:05 p.m Channel CBS

CBS Livestream DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Paramount+, YouTube TV

NFC championship game

Time 6:40 p.m.

6:40 p.m. Channel Fox

Fox Livestream DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV

Sunday, Feb. 13: Super Bowl 56

Time 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Channel NBC

NBC Livestream DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Peacock, YouTube TV

How to Watch NFL Games Online Without a Cable Subscription

While the games will be broadcasted on cable, increasingly viewers are cutting the cable cords. So how can you get in on the NFL action online? Well, we have you covered there as well. There are plenty of great offers for you to choose from. While not all of these options will necessarily show today’s game, these online providers do have sports packages.

For instance, Amazon Prime Video members have the option to watch Thursday Night Football games for $9 a month. Meanwhile, DirecTV Stream offers on-demand cable channels for $70 and up a month. Additionally, you could also subscribe to FuboTV, Hulu with LiveTV add-on, YouTube TV, and Peacock. Each has options for live tv.

Whatever you choose, Sunday’s games promise to be intense.