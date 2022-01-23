NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Rams Vs. Buccaneers

The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue today after a wild Saturday in which both games ended on a last-second field goal. Can today’s two second-round matchups live up to the tremendous hype? You’ll have to tune in to find out. Here’s how to watch both games either on television or online.

As is typical with weekend programming, Sunday’s games begin earlier in the day than Saturday’s. Rejoice, because football will be on before you know it.

Sunday, Jan. 23: Divisional Round

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time 3:05 p.m. EASTERN

3:05 p.m. EASTERN Channel NBC

NBC Livestream DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Peacock, YouTube TV

The day’s first matchup pits the frisky L.A. Rams and their young head coach against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl defending champion Bucs. The Rams have been knocking on the Super Bowl’s door for the past few seasons. And since this year’s Big Game will take place in the Rams’ home stadium, they have even more incentive to play their hearts out.

But seven-time Super Bowl champ Brady and his crew of wily veterans also know what it takes to win big games. Now well into his forties, Brady possesses a singular goal: win Super Bowls. Anything less is a disappointing season for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Both teams sport high-powered offenses capable of scoring lots of points. But playoff games are played with more intensity, so expect a defensive battle where each possession counts.

Sunday, Jan. 30: Playoff Championship Games

AFC championship game

Time 3:05 p.m

3:05 p.m Channel CBS

CBS Livestream DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Paramount+, YouTube TV

NFC championship game

Time 6:40 p.m.

6:40 p.m. Channel Fox

Fox Livestream DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV

Sunday, Feb. 13: Super Bowl 56

Time 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Channel NBC

NBC Livestream DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Peacock, YouTube TV

How to watch NFL games online without a cable subscription

If you recently cut the cord from your cable provider and want to find NFL action online, you have some good options. Not all of these options will necessarily show today’s playoff game because some online retailers are affiliated with specific broadcast packages. Make sure to check the fine print of the online retailer before purchasing.

Amazon Prime Video members can stream weekly NFL football games during the season. Right now, the Amazon option only pertains to Thursday Night Football games. You can subscribe to Prime Video for $9 per month.

DirecTV Stream offers on-demand cable channels for $70 per month and up. This option would include all channels that NFL partners with for games.

FuboTV also offers on-demand cable channels for a monthly fee. New subscribers can get a seven-day free trial, as well.

Hulu with LiveTV add-on, which is owned by Disney, offers all the major broadcast networks (which play NFL games) for $70 per month. Hulu subscribers also receive Disney+ and ESPN+ as part of the package.

YouTube TV comes with all NFL broadcast channels for $65 per month. For an additional fee, you can add on RedZone channel, too, which shows plays from every game as they happen during the regular season.

Peacock (NBC’s streaming service) and Paramount+ (CBS’s streaming service) users can watch the games directly from the streaming apps. Fox currently does not own a dedicated streaming platform.