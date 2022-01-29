It may have been a fairytale ending to Tom Brady’s career had he found himself another Super Bowl victory. Yet, others would argue there’s nothing left for the seven-time Super Bowl champion to prove. Ahead of the final round of playoffs, the legendary football player announced his retirement from the sport. And the whole world is reacting.

Many are saying Brady’s 20-year career in the NFL is “unmatched” and that years from now we will still be calling him “the greatest of all time.” And that feels appropriate given what he’s done for the game of football. While he won’t be heading for another championship game, Brady has done his job and then some.

Several sports analysts, commentators and fans reacted to the announcement with a post on Twitter.

Tom Brady’s resume is unmatched: ⁰⁰7x Super Bowl Champion

5x Super Bowl MVP

3x NFL MVP

15x Pro Bowl

5x NFL Passing Touchdowns Leader

4x NFL Passing Yards Leader

2x NFL Offensive Player of the Year

3x First-Team All-Pro⁰⁰What a run pic.twitter.com/FSiYYh3mD0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2022

On the Pat McAfee Show, they showed their appreciation for the football legend with a round of applause.

They also simply said ‘Thank You” in their tweet.

The Legacy of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is ending his storied career with Tampa Bay after making a name for himself in Boston with the New England Patriots. He is so good that many fans love to hate him. But you can’t argue with his performance throughout the years. And he’s done it with the best support.

Julian Edelman also took to Twitter to share his thanks to Brady for his many years of “memories.”

“Thanks for the memories, babe @TomBrady,” Edelman tweeted.

When Brady began his NFL career, he wasn’t a first overall draft pick, but rather, went as the overall 199th pick to the Patriots – who already had three other quarterbacks. He proved himself in his second year when he took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe and lead the way to a Super Bowl Championship. That was in 2001.

Ever since he’s been proving doubters wrong. Brady has solidified his position as a future Hall of Fame inductee for sure.

And others are sharing their favorite memories of Brady’s career. This includes Barstool Sports – who posted his very last touchdown pass. And if he had to go this season, there was no better way to do it. Brady brought his team back from a huge deficit to tie up the game against the L.A. Rams. It was a near-win situation and there’s no doubt Brady is proud of how his team finished.

Who knows what the iconic football player will do next? The world is his oyster, as they say. And we hope the best for him as he leaves behind a legacy.