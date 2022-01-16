On This Day: Green Bay Packers Become First Super Bowl Champs in 1967

In what was a major event at that time, the Green Bay Packers became the first Super Bowl champions on this day in 1967.

The Packers, led by legendary Coach Vince Lombardi, defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.

Twitter account Retro News Now shared this clip from the Green Bay Post-Gazette newspaper on the following day.

🏈On January 15, 1967, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the first AFL/NFL 'Super Bowl' championship game pic.twitter.com/kqyskuktDr — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) January 16, 2022

This marked the first time that champions from the National Football League (Green Bay) and American Football League (Kansas City) would face off.

Eventually, both leagues merged into the NFL and were split off into two conferences: the National Football Conference and American Football Conference.

Green Bay Packers Were Led By Super Bowl MVP Bart Starr In Victory

The Green Bay Packers that season were led by quarterback Bart Starr, who was the first Super Bowl MVP. It also marked a rather ironic event in the history of sports television. CBS and NBC owned television rights for the respective leagues and they simulcast the Super Bowl with their own broadcasters.

For CBS, Ray Scott, Jack Whitaker, and Frank Gifford had the call; for NBC, it was Curt Gowdy and Paul Christman behind the mikes.

It marks the only time in the history of this game that two different television networks in the United States would carry the Super Bowl.

Want to know something even more amazing?

Green Bay Might Find Itself Back In Same Game This Year Against Chiefs

This very NFL playoff season could lead the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers back to the Super Bowl. Their possible foe? The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.

But the first Super Bowl was played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.

We did mention Lombardi, the forceful, powerful coach whose name now is known for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. That is awarded to every Super Bowl-winning team. Three constants in Lombardi’s life were football, family, and his devotion to his faith in the Catholic Church. Lombardi would go to Mass every day, even during the NFL season.

Lombardi would leave the Packers and go on to be the head coach of the Washington Redskins. Sadly, he died from cancer in 1970 at 57 years old. His name and legend remain steadfast throughout the league to this day.

Yet let’s take a look at some of the players who just were on both teams. For the Green Bay Packers, they had players like Willie Davis, Herb Adderley, Forrest Gregg, Jerry Kramer, Ray Nitschke, Jim Taylor, and Paul Hornung. The Kansas City Chiefs had names like Len Dawson, Buck Buchanan, Bobby Bell, and Emmitt Thomas.

You will find many of those names with well-earned busts at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.