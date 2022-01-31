Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews Was On Sidelines Like Usual During Devastating Chiefs Loss

The 2021-22 NFL season is officially over for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. That means it’s also over for Brittany Matthews.

There’s no question that Brittany Matthews is a die-hard Chiefs fan. Matthews is the fiancee of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She has turned some heads in the past thanks to her social media posts about the Chiefs, but no one has ever questioned her loyalty to the team.

As the soon-to-be wife of the Chiefs’ signal-caller, Brittany Matthews has become quite the star in her own right. Matthews is more than just an NFL wife, though, she’s also a fitness expert who shares healthy living tips and engages with her fans on social media. She currently has more than one million followers on Instagram.

If you were able to catch the NFL’s AFC Championship Round Matchup on Sunday, then you saw Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs get upset by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Just like almost every game in the 2021-22 playoffs, the game was an epic one. The Bengals came back from a 21-3 deficit and ended up winning the game in overtime. Brittany Matthews was on the sideline through all of the ups and downs. In the end, she is still riding with the Chiefs and supporting Mahomes.

Prior to the game, Matthews posted a photo of her and Mahomes kissing on the sidelines. She posted it alongside the following caption: “Let’s Go Chiefs #chiefskingdom” You can check out her official Instagram page here.

As per usual, Matthews watched the game from a luxury suite. She was joined by Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson, tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, and safety Tyrann Mathieu’s fiancee, Sydni Russell. The group posted several videos and selfies throughout the day.

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Shares Message After Chiefs Loss

Brittany Matthews may be known for her outspoken social media posts, but a short message was all she had to share after the Chiefs lost on Sunday.

“Still an amazing season & so much to be proud of!” Matthews posted on Twitter.

Still an amazing season & so much to be proud of! 🙏🏼❤️ — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 31, 2022

You may recall that Matthews had some backlash following her actions after the Chief’s Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills last weekend. Following the dramatic win, Matthews showered Kansas City fans with champagne. While some fans enjoyed the celebration, others did not, and they made sure to let Matthews hear it on social media.

That prompted Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee to post on her Instagram story about how she was the victim of online bullying. In response, she created “Team Brittany” shirts. She announced that all of the proceeds from selling the shirts will be donated to a local Kansas city charity for anti-bullying.