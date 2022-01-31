Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews Sounds Off on Chiefs During AFC Championship

Throughout today’s thrilling overtime AFC Championship, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, continually sounded off on Twitter in support of her future husband’s team.

Matthews has become a target for opposing fans over the last couple of years. She’s frequently outspoken in defense of the Chiefs, and especially of Mahomes’ performances. You wouldn’t expect any different from his fiancée and the mother of his child. However, many NFL fans think Brittany Matthews complains too much when things aren’t going Kansas City’s way.

Today, during the Chiefs’ AFC Championship matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, she posted early and often on Twitter. In a series of 11 tweets, Matthews shared short messages that reflected the up and down nature of the game. For example, early on in the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs took the lead and looked like they were rolling. Kansas City scored first and would take a 21-10 lead into halftime.

Brittany Matthews tweeted multiple messages cheering on her fiancé and his teammates. The tweets included one with four 100 emojis and another that said “All day babyyyyyy” after Mahomes threw one of his three touchdowns of the game. Another featured one of Mahomes’ favorite targets, tight end Travis Kelce. She retweeted a photo of the TE that called him “Mr. Reliable.”

Brittany Matthews’ Tweets Were a Rollercoaster Ride

However, the second half would be a different story. As the Cincinnati Bengals began their impressive comeback, Brittany Matthews’ tweets became less enthusiastic. She complained about a hit on her fiancé when tweeting “He just him.” A resounding “BOOOOOOO” would follow.

Cincinnati would complete the comeback and go up by 3 points in the 4th quarter. Yet Kansas City tied it up at 24 to take the game to overtime. Considering the Chiefs just won another exciting playoff game in overtime last weekend, they looked poised for another trip to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals had other ideas though, and would eventually come out on top with the 27-24 overtime win. Matthews blamed KC’s defense for allowing the Bengals to get back into the game when she simply tweeted “DEFENSE” towards the end of the game. She signed off with one more tweet about the team after another impressive season in Kansas City.

“Still an amazing season & so much to be proud of!” Brittany Matthews tweeted.

Much of the criticism about Matthews is likely unwarranted. She’s as wrapped up as any other fan pulling for their favorite team. More so since her future husband is the starting quarterback for one of the NFL’s best franchises. But Matthews isn’t one to back down, which she recently proved once again.

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Fires Back at Critics With ‘Team Brittany’ Shirt

Earlier this weekend, Patrick Mahomes’ future wife went on Instagram to fight back against bullying online.

“There has been quite a bit of buzz this week and it’s been a pretty rough week over here. However, me and my team have decided to try to turn this buzz into something good for the Kansas City community,” Brittany Matthews said in her Instagram story on Saturday.

“Obviously, I do receive a lot of hate on a daily basis on social media,” she added. “And I know so, so, so many other people do as well. I’m lucky enough to have a good support system and a city that is lifting me up but I know there are a lot of people out there struggling with this. So that’s why I’m proud to just partner with this company and get behind this cause.”

In fact, the $36 “Team Brittany” shirts are already sold out on the Charlie Hustle website with the proceeds going to a good cause.