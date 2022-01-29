Robots Will Drop Food From the Ceiling for Athletes at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Well Olympics fans, it looks like this is the closest everyone is going to get to Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. The food might not be coming from the sky, but it’s just as fascinating.

The 2022 Winter Beijing Olympics are coming up in Beijing, China starting February 4, and competitors are getting themselves ready. The athletes, coaches, and the media are likely going to get hungry. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Olympics will have strict protocols in place.

As for precautions this year, organizers of the Olympics are being pretty strict. Everyone involved in the Olympics must quarantine for three weeks. Once that’s over, they’re assigned to a small group of people. If they leave, they’re unable to return.

According to ABC 7, one of the dining halls in charge of feeding everyone will bring food to people through robots that drop food down from the ceiling! Well, they have to protect themselves someway, right?

In the new dining hall for the Olympics, pink (awesome color choice) robotic dumbwaiters drop down from the ceiling, holding plates. They also look a lot like claws (Que “the claw” from Toy Story). When the plate makes it to the diner, the claws open up, giving people access to the food inside. Once the diner grabs their desired meal, the robot retracts back into the ceiling for the next order. Also, every seat is surrounded by a plexiglass shield. This keeps hungry guests separated as they remove their masks and enjoy their meals.

2022 Beijing Olympics: Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA Uniforms

For the 2022 Olympics, members will strut their stuff in patriotic apparel by well-known American fashion company.

American clothing brand Ralph Lauren just revealed the 2022 U.S. Olympic uniforms for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. As a tradition for the last few games, Americans will march in designer, specially-made red, white, and blue apparel.

To help get you in the Olympics spirit this year, feel free to purchase some of the gear many athletes are wearing this year!

Opening ceremonies begin February 4, and the games will conclude on February 20.

How to Watch Figure Skating at the Beijing Olympics

I’m not the biggest sports fan. However, I never get bored watching the figure skaters during the Winter Olympics!

One of the most striking sports of the Winter Olympics is the figure skating competition, and not just for the show-stopping costumes. This elegant sport involves people gliding around an icy surface on metal blades. Although it’s a sport in the Winter Olympics, people figure skate for recreational purposes, exercise, competitive sports, and commuting.

So if you’re as excited about this sport as I am, there are plenty of ways to watch this year.

Every Olympics event is available on the streaming service, Peacock. The program is also streamed live on FuboTV. The below times are ET.