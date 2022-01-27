Earlier today, Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement after 18 years with the NFL.

Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he posted the announcement on his website’s Twitter page. The post features a two-minute video of Ben Roethlisberger’s football career, with the quarterback reading a statement in a voiceover. He did not call a press conference for the announcement.

“I don’t know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me and what a blessing it has been,” Roethlisberger begins in the video. “But I know with confidence, I have given my all to the game. I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all it has given me.”

He later continues, “A boy from Findlay, Ohio, with NFL dreams developed in Oxford at Miami University, blessed with the honor of 18 seasons as a Pittsburgh Steeler and a place to call home. The journey has been exhilarating, defined by relationships, and fueled by a spirit of competition.

“Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats, and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man,” Ben Roethlisberger states.

He goes on to thank many people who have shaped his football career. Roethlisberger thanks his wife and children, his parents and sister, and all the coaches who have helped him over the years. The quarterback also gives a shoutout to his teammates and “brothers,” as well as “Steeler Nation.”

“The best fans in all of sport, thank you for accepting and supporting me as your quarterback over the years,” Ben Roethlisberger concludes. “Football has been a gift, and I thank God for allowing me to play it. Surrounding me with great people that protected me through to the end. With love and honor.”

Highlights of Ben Roethlisberger’s 18-Year NFL Career

Roethlisberger is one of the most successful quarterbacks in the Steelers’ history and has played for them longer than any other tenured player. During his 18 years with the Steelers, Roethlisberger earned two Super Bowl titles and eight division titles.

He’s also the only quarterback to win so many regular-season games (165) with just one team. Only four other quarterbacks (Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Payton Manning) have won more games, but across multiple teams.

Ben Roethlisberger will end his career at 39 years old with multiple NFL records. He stands at fifth all-time for yards passing and completions, as well as eighth in touchdowns. Roethlisberger made more fourth-quarter comebacks than any other quarterbacks except for Tom Brady and Payton Manning. He also holds the seventh spot all-time for playoff victories.

Roethlisberger’s NFL career will definitely be one to remember.