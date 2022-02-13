Super Bowl 2022: Everything to Know About COVID Rules at the Game

With just hours before Super Bowl LVI set to kick off, here is everything you need to know about the COVID-19 rules at the big event.

To make sure that Super Bowl doesn’t become a super spreader event, the NFL announced some health and safety requirements. County COVID-19 health and safety protocols to entire the Super Bowl LVI campus at SoFi Stadium. The protocols include mandatory mask requirements inside the stadium for everyone over the age of 2 regardless of vaccination status. Everyone needs to wear mask at all times on NFL charter and fan shuttles. Attendees have to wear their masks in the stadium with the exception of actively eating or drinking.

Super Bowl LVI attendees over the age of 5 must provide proof of the COVID-19 vaccination. Or they have to provide a negative PCR test within 48 hours. Or negative antigen rapid test within 24 hours of the game. If fans are unvaccinated they must obtain the negative test prior to arriving on campus. Attendees over the age of 18 are require to display government-issued ID along with their vaccine verification or proof of negative test. However, certification of prior COVID-19 infection notably doesn’t exempt any attendees from the vaccination or negative test verification requirement.

The NFL also shares information about what is proof of full vaccination status for the Super Bowl. “Proof of full vaccination is defined as having received both doses of a 2-shot vaccine series or, a single dose of a 1-shot vaccine with the final shot being administered more than 14 days before the event start date. 14 days prior to Super Bowl LVI is January 31, 2022.”

How Are Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Tests Being Accepted at the Super Bowl?

Meanwhile, the NFL states that it is accepting proof of vaccination documents and proof of negative COVID-19 at the Super Bowl from CDC and WHO cards; CLEAR Health Pass App; Vaccination Verification Apps from all U.S. States; international vaccine certification documents. Attendees do not need to have a booster shot.

The NFL also points out numerous times that proof of negative COVID-19 test is a requirement for entry to SoFi Stadium on game day if fans cannot meet the full vaccination requirement. Tests must be complete prior to the attendee’s arrival to the Super Bowl campus at SoFi Stadium. The test documents must include the attendee’s name, test date, test type, and result. If the attendee is using a PCR, it must be complete within 48 hours of the event date. If the attendee is using an Antigen test, the testiest have been complete within 24 hours of the event date.

The NFL does reaffirm that attendees need to wear masks at all times in the stadium (unless eating or drinking). Attendees need to wear masks within the NFL Tailgate Party as well. However, attendees do not need tow ear masks outside the stadium or in Gameday Fan Plaza.