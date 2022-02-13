Super Bowl LVI: Watch Mickey Guyton Deliver Incredible Rendition of the National Anthem

Prior to the official start of Super Bowl LVI, country singer and songwriter Mickey Guyton took to the field at SoFi Stadium to deliver an incredible rendition of the National Anthem.

As previously reported, Guyton announced she was going to take to the football field to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI. “I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing… so excited to be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI on February 13th!”

Guyton’s performance kicks off Super Bowl LVI. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head in the SoFi Stadium. The Bengals have a 13-7 record while the Rams have a 15-5 record.

Mickey Guyton Says For Her to Sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI is a Huge Moment For Black People

Prior to the performance, Guyton told The New York Post that for her to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI is a huge moment for black people. “It’s Black History Month. And a Black Country singer gets to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Wow. This is a huge moment for me. It’s a huge moment for black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can.”

Guyton also states that before the kick-off of Super Bowl LVI, she is planning to unite the players, crowd, and country in song. “I set my intentions with singing the National Anthem. I was like, ‘OK, togetherness is what I really want.’”

The country singer also explains that she felt the way that people would feel togetherness as if she had a choir. Which would be with people that she believes represent America. “And, you know, I have everybody from my black queen to a redneck cowboy to a girl that has one leg in this choir. And that’s the America that I’m proud of – us all standing together. We all belong.”

Mickey Guyton Addresses Racism on Twitter Before Performing at Super Bowl LVI

The New York Post also reports that Guyton actually had to deal with racism on Twitter weeks before her performance at Super Bowl LVI. One troll wrote on the social media platform, “We don’t want your kind of country music!” Guyton’s response was simple. “Bless your little heart.”

The Super Bowl LVI performer shared with the media outlet how she approaches the negative and racial remarks. “When you see something like that, you’re just like, ‘This person doesn’t even know who I am and what I represent. It’s like you can’t even fight with some of these people. Because what comes out of their mouth is just so beyond ignorance. It’s like a fool; you can’t argue with somebody like that.”

In regards to who she wants to see more represented on the Super Bowl stage, Guyton added that she really wants to see more women. “It is not enough for just one black woman to make it in country music – or anywhere. It’s not enough, like, there can’t just be one.”