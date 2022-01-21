Super Bowl LVI: Watch the Trailer for This Year’s Halftime Show

For the Super Bowl LVI halftime show this year, the folks at the NFL pulled no stops. Now we have a trailer for the performance.

If you were listening to Hip Hop in the late 90s and early 200s, then this year’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show is going to be one to remember. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre… legends to say the least.

Hip Hop and R&B are set to take the stage at the big game. The game is taking place at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium. Being one of the newest and nicest stadiums in the league, the NFL is going to showcase their west coast gem. Much like any good heist or superhero movie, the trailer features our artists assembling one by one.

Check out the video below and see for yourself:

Now, a regular person might see the lineup for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show and think that it doesn’t appeal to “middle America,” whatever that means. However, I’d argue the opposite. I have heard many pickup trucks in the country blasting Forgot About Dre over the years. Seen many home mechanics blasting The Eminem Show album.

While the Super Bowl halftime show is entertaining most years, there are almost always skeptics when the lineups come out. However, there have been some solid performances over the years. The real product is going to be what is on the field of play. There are more games to be played as the NFL season starts to narrow down the field in the playoffs.

Right now, there are no clear favorites for Super Bowl LVI. So, fans are going to be on the edge of their seats as we move towards the divisional games. Wild Card week was fun.

Super Bowl LVI Approaching Quickly

It seems like the season just started last week. However, the postseason is underway and moving into week two. That means more intense matchups and higher stakes going into the games. One of the teams that are hoping to make it all the way to Super Bowl LVI is the Green Bay Packers.

Of course, stories are going to pop up around this time of year. However, one rumor had Aaron Rodgers rather upset. Rodgers had to deny rumors that he was planning to boycott the NFL Super Bowl over COVID policies in the league, should his team make it. For the veteran QB, the rumors were laughable, and he denied them emphatically.

Another big headline as the big day slowly arrives was Tom Brady reaching out to a child that had survived cancer. Noah Reeb got two tickets to Super Bowl LVI thanks to the GOAT himself. Brady is hoping to meet Reeb at the game with his Tampa Bay Bucs.