Tom Brady’s Agent Releases Statement on Retirement Reports

Following various reports announcing that Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star quarterback Tom Brady is considering retirement from the NFL, the football player’s agent Don Yee has released a statement about the speculations.

As previously reported ESPN NFL insiders first reported the news on Twitter earlier today (January 29th). However, the official announcement from Tom Brady hasn’t occurred yet, and the story is now being questioned.

In a message to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, Yee states, “I understand the advance speculations about [Tom Brady’s] future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy.”

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Yee further explains that Tom Brady knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody. So, more than likely, he’s revealing his plans sometime very soon.

BallySports also confirms that Tom Brady has contacted Tampa Buccaneers General Manager, Jason Licht, and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retiring. This disputes the original ESPN report. “Licht is respecting Brady’s process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes from the [quarterback].”

Tom Brady’s retirement reports come just after the quarterback finished his 22nd NFL season. He has a total of seven Super Bowl titles with both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady played for the Patriots from 2000 to 2019. He has been the star quarterback for the Buccaneers for the past two seasons.

Tom Brady Reveals His Family’s Influence on Retirement Decision

During a recent interview with Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, Tom Brady spoke about how his family influences his retirement decisions. “I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Tom Brady further explains that the sport really impacts his wife Gisele Bündchen. “It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband. And my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”

Stroud also spoke to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians, after the news broke about Tom Brady’s potential retirement. “No he hasn’t [said anything] that we know of. [Don Yee] just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.”

Arians previously speculated that he would see Tom Brady next season. “The way he was at practice, I would be shocked if he didn’t [play next year]. You know they have that Friday quarterback challenge. And he came flying out of the locker room, springing two or three fields away. And couldn’t wait to get into the challenge. He was like a little kid. I would be shocked.”