tom-brady-drops-epic-hype-video-ahead-of-buccaneers-playoff-game

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Tom Brady drops an epic hype video ahead of the playoff game.

In the amazing video, Tom Brady lays it all out there. “Alright, look. It’s pretty simple. Nobody is satisfied. This team, these coaches, this family we built. It only happens once. That’s what you play for. To keep that alive. For one more game. All that matters is that we have a football game this weekend. So, ready Tampa?”

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a record of 13-4 for the 2021 season. The Eagles are 9-8. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to keep their title as Super Bowl champions. They won the 2020 Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady was the MVP of the game. The NFL quarterback has won a total of seven Super Bowl games during his time as a Buccaneer and a New England Patriot.

Following the Super Bowl LV win, Tom Brady shared just how proud he was of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization as a whole. “Just really proud of all the guys, proud of all the coaches, the effort we put in. We knew we were playing a great football team tonight. And we got the job done. So you want to get this far, you have to get the job. And we did it.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game will take place on Sunday (January 16th) at 7 p.m.

Tom Brady Talks Philadelphia Eagles Defense Ahead of the NFL Playoff Game

Earlier this week, Tom Brady shared his thoughts about the upcoming NFL playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles and what he believes will be some of the biggest obstacles of the game. “They’re a very good defense,” the long-time NFL quarterback stated. “They make you earn everything. You make a mistake, you get a penalty, you’re going to punt. The ball gets batted up in the air, they’re going to intercept it. You hold onto the ball too long, they’re going to strip-sack it.”

Tom Brady also stated that the Philadelphia Eagles is a team that just doesn’t let anyone off the hook. “I think they do a good job with their coverages. They show enough disguise. THey’re all covering for one another. There’s really communication – I can tell that. Really well-coached defense with a lot of good players. It makes it really tough for the offense to score.”

Tom Brady then praised the Philadelphia Eagles for having a lot of good players. He acknowledged that the team has a very good front. “They’re really settled in at linebacker. They’re playing really well at linebacker. And they’ve got a very veteran secondary who’s playing very well together. Talented players at all the positions.”