Tom Brady Gracious in Defeat, Shares Wholesome Moments with Rams After the Game

Following the tough loss against the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady remains gracious and even shares wholesome moments with the Los Angeles team after the game.

In a video on Twitter, Tom Brady is seen hugging Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. right after the Rams beat the Buccaneers 30-27. “All love between Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady.”

During a recent interview with NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms, Beckham Jr. reportedly spoke about how Tom Brady has been a mentor and big brother to him through the years. “He’s somebody who’s given me great insight. You know, whenever we wanted to chat, he’s been there as a mentor, as a big brother… I’ve literally felt like whether I know it or not. Like I as much as he was the guy that I watched all the time. And no, I didn’t use to like him because he was always winning.”

Beckham Jr. further discussed how Tom Brady beat the Rams and how he was looking forward to facing the star quarterback. “He beat my time. The Rams was the team that I loved and he beat the Rams. And it just was like, ‘there’s all that backstory behind it. But just to be able to sit there and we’re watching a one of a kind just to be able to watch them go to work. I mean I look forward to it.”

In 2019, Tom Brady shared his thoughts about Beckham Jr. “He’s a great player. I always wish him a lot of success.”

Sources Reveal that Tom Brady May Take Time After Season Before Committing to Return For Another Season With the Buccaneers

According to ESPN, sources close to Tom Brady reveal that the quarterback is planning to take some time after the season before committing to another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This could possibly mean that the long-time NFL player may actually be considering retirement.

Tom Brady previously stated that he was planning to play in the NFL until he was 45 years old and maybe even beyond. During his time off, the quarterback is going to assess how he feels physically and mentally about playing another season. He is also considering his family’s wishes on the matter.

Sources also share with the media outlet that Tom Brady is happy in Tampa. A source close to the Buccaneers also states that the team has similar content for the NFL star. After the game against the Rams, Brady shared his thoughts about future plans. “I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. We’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at. … I’m not thinking about anything past 5 minutes from now.”