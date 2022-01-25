Tom Brady is in ‘No Rush’ to Figure Out What’s Next for His NFL Future

Everyone is wondering the same question, “Was this Tom Brady’s last season in the NFL?”

Over the years, Tom Brady has had a phenomenal career in the NFL. But the unfortunate 30-27 loss against the Los Angeles Rams might not be the end of his career yet. He said that he’s going to take his time with the decision

There’s no right or wrong time for Brady to make a decision. He’s got a while to fully decide what he wants to do. No matter what he decides, he will have much support by his side.

Tom Brady Talks About His NFL Future

Tom Brady has a podcast called “Let’s Go!” where he talks about his time in the NFL.

On the most recent episode, he explained that there is no rush on the decision that’s going to change his life. This is all he knows and it’s hard to imagine not doing the one thing you’re passionate for.

“I think the point is there’s no rush for me to figure out what’s next,” Brady said. “You know, I’ll know when I know. It’s a day after the season. So I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It’s been six straight months of football, every day consumed by day in and day out football,” according to Fox News.

Now, he just wants to spend time with his family without thinking of football.

Tom Brady mentions that his biggest supporter is his wife, Gisele Bundchen, who has wanted him to retire for the last five years. But she has stood by his side through thick and thin. He adds how much pain and guilt the traumatic hits bring her every game.

“It pains her to see me get hit out there,” Tom Brady added. “She deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family.”

Brady Always Finishes Strong

Despite all of the times people thought Tom Brady was done, he stuck it out. Even though the season didn’t end the way Brady wanted it to, he’s still proud of everything the Buccaneers did. In fact, he’s known for putting his all in every year.

“I know when I give it my all and that’s something to be proud of,” he stated.

No further information is available, but stay tuned for Tom Brady to release his big decision.