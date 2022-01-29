Tom Brady Set To Retire After 22 Seasons in NFL: Report

Tom Brady retires, per numerous reports. According to multiple sources, arguably the greatest NFL quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady, is calling it quits on his storied career after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles.

ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington first reported the news on Twitter on Saturday afternoon. While the official announcement hasn’t come from Brady just yet, Schefter’s sources are typically more than reliable. The news brings an end to what many will consider the greatest NFL career ever.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady first entered the league as an undervalued talent coming into the NFL out of the University of Michigan. The New England Patriots drafted the QB in the 6th Round of the 2000 NFL Draft, and Brady used that as fuel throughout his career. He went on to win six Super Bowls with the Pats and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Aside from winning more Super Bowls than any other NFL player ever, Brady will be remembered for his tenacity on the gridiron and his drive to win every time he stepped onto the field.

This is a developing story…

Tom Brady’s Legendary NFL Career By the Numbers

Following 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady is finally bringing an end to his iconic playing career. For years now, fans and sports analysts have speculated about when the 44-year-old would retire. Questions about how much longer he could play at an elite level have hounded him for the last decade. Yet year after year, and season after season, Brady would defy Father Time as he continued to perform as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

In fact, after 20 seasons in New England, Tom Brady moved south for a new challenge in Tampa. He had already been to the big game nine times and won six titles. But his relationship with the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick began to sour following the 2019 season. Brady felt like he still had plenty to offer, so he signed as a free agent with the Buccaneers. The quarterback would soon be vindicated for continuing his NFL career.

In his first season in Tampa, Tom Brady led the Bucs to their first Super Bowl since 2002. It would be the seventh and last Super Bowl of his historic career. Additionally, he took home his fifth MVP award in 2020, once again proving to his doubters that he still belonged among the NFL’s elite.

While Brady and the Bucs’ 2021 season didn’t go according to plan, he still put up huge individual numbers. At 44 years old, he led all NFL quarterbacks with 5,316 passing yards. Brady added a whopping 43 touchdowns to boot, and looked like he could play another five years if he wanted.

However, after his team’s recent playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady spoke candidly about wanting to spend more time with his family. Now, the future Hall of Famer is bringing an end to his storied career. He finishes his career with 84,520 total passing yards, 624 touchdowns, and only 203 interceptions in 318 games.