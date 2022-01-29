Tom Brady Sr. Disputes Reports His Son Is Retiring

Earlier today, news broke that seven-time Super Bowl champ QB Tom Brady is retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL. However, the football legend’s father says otherwise.

At 44 years old and with the legendary track record that Tom Brady has, the NFL community understood and didn’t seem too surprised when headlines stated the quarterback’s official retirement. But according to Tom Brady Sr., this information was not accurate. Instead, his son is still planning to continue his career next season.

“Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring,” Kron4 sports anchor Kylen Mills announced on Twitter. “Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it.”

JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it. @kron4news #TomBrady #NFL — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 29, 2022

Boston-based NFL reporter Mike Giardi provided more information regarding Brady Sr.’s take on the situation.

“Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, ‘This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong,'” Giardi tweeted.

The original report came from ESPN NFL insiders, Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

This afternoon, Schefter tweeted, “Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.”

Tom Brady Has Yet to Make a Final Decision Regarding Career Future

Since the allegedly false report, Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee, has released a statement that backs up Brady Sr.’s claims.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee shared, according to TMZ. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

The Buccaneers QB himself clarified to the team’s front office exec that he has not yet made a decision regarding his retirement. In the past, Brady expressed his hopes to at least make it to 45 years old in his NFL career.

Meanwhile, NFL fans have commented with their own hot takes on the admittedly confusing situation. Many hope that for Brady’s sake he’ll have a chance to come out with his own statement sooner than later. Others have wondered how Schefter and Darlington even heard word of Tom Brady’s retirement.

“How did Schefter and Darlington come up with the report,” another NFL fan wrote. “My guess is he got it from the Brady camp but Brady doesn’t want to announce it yet since he’s out of country and he wants to wait until after the Super Bowl. Just a guess.”

Either way, it’s clear we’ll have to wait for the GOAT himself to make the announcement to know for sure.