Tom Brady Surprises 10-Year-Old Cancer Survivor With Super Bowl Tickets

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion and beloved nice-guy Tom Brady just surprised Noah Reeb with tickets to the big game.

Reeb, a 10-year-old Bucs and Brady mega fan, survived brain cancer this year. National media picked up Reeb holding a sign at a Bucs game earlier this season which said, “TOM BRADY HELPED ME BEAT BRAIN CANCER.”

Reeb’s parents had initially managed to get in touch with Brady weeks ago. Brady recorded a social media message for the young fan while he was in treatment, and then gave him a hug after the game in which he brought the sign.

Now, Brady just released another audio message for his young fan. In stead of sympathy or support, this time Brady came with much happier news. Reeb gets to attend Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles next month.

“I know it’s been a while. I hope you’re enjoying the season so far. We’re grinding, getting ready to start the playoffs,” Brady said in the video. “But earlier in the year, you held up that sign that I helped you beat brain cancer.

“Well listen, your fight, you’ve inspired so many people, including myself and millions of others also. The NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year and fans that have incredible stories like the one you’ve had. I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in LA! We certainly hope to be there, but I know you’re gonna be there.”

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Look Sharp in First Playoff Game

Young Reeb and his family will have a wonderful time at the Super Bowl regardless, but of course they want Brady and the Bucs to be there, too. If Sunday’s wildcard playoff game was any indication, the Bucs could certainly make another run at the title.

The 44-year-old quarterback led his team to a convincing 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday. The final score doesn’t tell the whole story, though; the Eagles put up two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to even make it respectable.

“It only gets tougher from here,” said Brady, who is trying to become the first QB to lead his team to back-to-back Super bowl wins since he, himself, did it in 2003 and 2004.

Brady threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions in the rout. Tampa Bay led 14-0 after the first quarter and never looked back for the remainder of the game. Brady’s longtime tight end and friend Rob Gronkowski caught one of the two touchdowns on a wide open play-action scheme.

“We did some good things,” Brady said. “I think we’re just going to have to keep doing what we did today. Everyone’s got to touch it, make some explosive plays. Did a good job possessing it, the defense played great, so it was a great team win. Special teams played awesome — one of the best days we had on special teams all year.”