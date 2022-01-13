WATCH: Georgia Fan Drinks 41-Year-Old National Championship Coke Bottle

On Monday night, The University of Georgia defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide to become National Champions in college football. It was a moment that was 41 years in the making for a lot of folks in Bulldawg Country. One fan, however, revealed on Twitter how he celebrated the victory. He chugged a 41-year bottle of Coke dating back to that last National Championship game versus Notre Dame to the delight of many.

Other Georgia fans loved the video where one fan tweeted, “How was it? I’ve always wondered.” Another fan tweeted, “Is this man still alive?”

It was a monumental moment for this UGA fan as he was surrounded by what appears to be friends and family as they cheer him on to chug the whole bottle. Even with the excitement after winning a National Championship, most fans still probably would pass on such a thing. Not this fan, though, who did not hesitate and downing the whole thing like it was nothing.

Georgia Wins The National Championship

The Dawgs had not won a National Championship since Buck Belue was under center for UGA and Herschel Walker was the tailback all the way back to 1980. In that Sugar Bowl, the Bulldogs, led by legendary head coach Vince Dooley took down Notre Dame 17-10. This was the school’s last national title. Until Monday night, where Kirby Smart’s team finally beat Nick Saban and brought a title home to Athens.

Kirby Smart Comments

Kirby Smart finally took down Nick Saban in the Crimson Tide on Monday night. There was a multitude of players that earned a heap of praise for their performances in the game, particularly on the defense side of the ball. Kirby told reporters after the game, “There’s so many guys on this team that — I want to single them out. William Poole, guys, this guy made a lot of plays tonight on the ball and he was not even playing three, four weeks ago. Jalen Carter, there’s a lot of guys — A.D. Mitchell, a lot of guys made plays. That’s what this team has been, a collective group of people stepping up when they’re needed.”

Mitchell and that big-time touchdown snag late in the game versus Alabama was one that stands out. However, as Kirby said, it was a multitude of things and guys who made it all work. Smart concluded, “This is a special group. Give them their due when you start talking about Jordan Davis, Zamir White, Nakobe Dean, James Cook, a special group that will be remembered for a long time.”

Kirby Smart is right that this talented group of players that brought a championship back to Athens will be remembered by Georgia fans forever.