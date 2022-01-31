WATCH: Kelly Stafford Has Epic Reaction to Rams Close Victory Over 49ers

As the Los Angeles Rams’ wrapped up a huge win against the San Francisco 49ers tonight, cameras captured quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, in full celebration mode. After spending years in Detroit without a playoff victory, the joy was apparent for both Stafford and his family.

Previous to the 2021 NFL season, the L.A. Rams made a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions. The two teams traded their respective franchise quarterbacks, sending Jared Goff to Detroit and Stafford to L.A. The Rams coveted Stafford as the missing piece to their Super Bowl title hopes. After tonight’s NFC Championship, they’re one game away from that becoming a reality.

NFL fans know that Kelly Stafford is her husband’s biggest fan and supporter. They went through some tough years in Detroit where Matthew excelled statistically, but the team came up short season after season. The couple, who got married in 2015 and have four daughters together, endured 12 subpar seasons before finding success in L.A. this year.

Now, on the one-year anniversary of the huge trade, the Staffords are heading to the Super Bowl. In the closing minute of the NFC Championship, with the game locked up, celebrations began in the stands. Footage of Kelly Stafford celebrating with family and friends immediately made the rounds on social media. Tears and hugs were flowing after realizing the Rams were headed to the big game.

I freaking love her! Kelly Stafford is my spirit animal♥️😂 pic.twitter.com/fS5mE1vpNC — Belle Langley (@belle_is_swelll) January 31, 2022

Kelly Stafford Pens Heartfelt Message to Detroit

As mentioned, today is the one-year anniversary of the trade that sent Kelly Stafford’s husband to the L.A. Rams. As rumors swirled at this time last year, Matthew Stafford’s wife penned a touching message to the community that embraced her family for more than a decade.

“Thank you. This place, our home, the people… it’s hard to find the words to explain what this place means to me,” Kelly Stafford wrote on Instagram. “Random tears come very often when I think about not being here. This place supported me during the toughest time of my life and during the happiest times and I want to thank y’all in the right way.”

“Whenever I figure out what the future holds, you’ll be hearing from me again with a thank you that hopefully shows how much gratitude and love I have for this place.. but until then we are going to enjoy our time left in Michigan to the fullest because there really is no other place like it. #detroitvseverybody #staffordstrong,” she concluded her message.

Only a few days later, the rumors were officially confirmed and the Staffords were heading to California. Now, the move looks more than worth it as the 33-year-old QB has led the Rams to the Super Bowl in his first season with the team.