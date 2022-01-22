Ahead of Dale Earnhardt Jr’s induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, there was a lot of excitement from fans and the driver himself.

Dale Jr is as synonymous with the sport as his father was. For those that watched throughout the 2000s as Junior made his own name on the track, this moment is very special. Of course, for Earnhardt himself, the moment is very special as well.

From the young son of a legend to writing his own legend. Dale Jr has done a lot for the sport and done a lot in the sport. This Hall of Fame induction is well worth it and the 8 car driver deserves to be in the hall among the other greats of the sport. He was inducted with dirt track driver Red Farmer as well as the late modified car champ, Mike Stefanik.

Before the induction, NASCAR shared a video featuring the case that will hold the Dale Earnhard Jr exhibit. It looks as glorious as you picture it in your head. Check out the tweet below and see for yourself.

Dale Jr won back-to-back Busch Series championships in 1998 and 1999. Then, he went on to win Daytona twice, four straight wins at Talladega, and a multitude of wins and accolades over the years. It has been a career worth celebrating and now it will be celebrated in an appropriate and fitting manner.

Back in 2017, Earnhardt formally retired from NASCAR. Since then he has gotten into the ownership game and worked his way in that. He has a mind for the sport, the pedigree, and the experience. Perhaps he can lead the next young star in the sport to the top.

Earnhardt Didn’t Know ‘What to Expect’ At NASCAR HOF Induction

Leading up to the induction, the 47-year-old didn’t know what the day would be like. Of course, there was a lot of hype and celebration prior to the ceremony. So, there was a lot building up to the moment. Surely, it wasn’t as nerve-wracking as hugging the wall at Darlington, right?

“I’ve got a lot of friends and family that’ll be close and be around, I don’t know what to expect,” the NASCAR driver said last week. “I hope that it’s a great experience for myself and Red and Mike’s family.”

This induction happened after last year’s class was pushed back. The pandemic made things difficult for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “It’s nice,” Junior said. “To be able to sort of get this process going again for then ext round of guys and girls to get inducted and start getting that process going again.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., hall of famer. Well deserved and a great way to celebrate a wonderful career.