WATCH: Tom Cruise Stars in ‘Top Gun’-Themed NFL Playoffs Hype Video

“Top Gun” fans unite. Tom Cruise, known for his action-packed role in the “Top Gun” franchise, is getting football fans psyched for the upcoming Bengals-Chiefs game.

Cruise is delivering a “Top Gun” themed promo that will get football fans, action fans, and just about everyone else, feeling pumped. NFL on CBS posted the video with the caption, “Two teams coming off heart-pounding wins. Both committed to being the BEST of the BEST. @TomCruise sets the stage for the AFC Championship.”

Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun’ Promo

Two teams coming off heart-pounding wins.



@TomCruise sets the stage for the AFC Championship.

The video starts with Cruise walking through a hangar in the direction of two fighter jets. Then he begins speaking in a voiceover about the upcoming showdown.

“Football. America’s game. A sport that rewards hard work, dedication, and skill. A sport that challenges you to always get better, to never settle for second place. Because America doesn’t root for the timid or the scared … We root for the bold, the brave, the risk-takers that will push the very limits to succeed,” Tom Cruise says.

The CBS promo clip features a mix of football and “Top Gun: Maverick” scenes. From planes blasting through the air (“Life is more fun when it comes with action,” Cruise says) to players like Patrick Mahomes getting ready to play.

More on the Upcoming Super Bowl

The two teams going head-to-head are the Chiefs and the Bengals. If the Chiefs get this win, the team will be going to its third consecutive Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Bengals have been “proving their critics wrong” over the course of this year. The Bengals are led by Joe Burrow as their quarterback.

“Two organizations on the edge of history. Both committed to being the best of the best,” Crusie also says. This game will air at 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus. The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 13 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

It’s all going to come down to the Bengals, Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and the Los Angeles Rams. Regardless, it’s shaping up to be a pretty phenomenal Super Bowl. As for performers, fans are already getting excited about this all-new type of halftime show.

It will be headlined by a collection of award-winning hip-hop artists like Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

If the most exciting part of the NFL promo was Tom Cruise and “Top Gun: Maverick,” there’s good news there, too. That movie is set to release on May 27, 2022. His next “Mission: Impossible 7” movie comes out on July 14, 2023.