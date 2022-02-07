Spotify CEO On New Developments in Joe Rogan Controversy

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek opened up about the ongoing Joe Rogan Experience controversy. He also discussed how the company will handle the podcast.

Rogan is no stranger to controversy. However, his latest criticism comes from the misinformation about Covid-19 that he spread in his podcast. After Neil Young first threatened to pull his music from Spotify, others, including Crosby, Stills & Nash, agreed with his criticism of Rogan.

At the time, the musicians said: “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce… We don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek opened up about the ongoing Joe Rogan Experience controversy, including how the company will handle the podcast.

While Rogan is no stranger to controversy, his latest criticism comes from misinformation about Covid-19 that he spread in his podcast. After Neil Young first pulled his music from Spotify, others, including Crosby, Stills & Nash, agreed with his criticism of Rogan.

At the time, the musicians said: “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Rogan’s dangerous words about the pandemic inspired critics to dig deeper into his history. His use of racial slurs drew further complaints. Other musicians such as India. Arie added themselves to the list of musicians potentially leaving Spotify. Though Rogan apologized, Spotify removed a total of 113 episodes of his podcast from the platform.

Spotify CEO Talks Damage Control After Joe Rogan

In response to criticisms, Ek acknowledged the controversy in a letter to the staff of Spotify. He began: “There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way The Joe Rogan Experience controversy continues to impact each of you. Not only are some of Joe Rogan’s comments incredibly hurtful; I want to make clear that they do not represent the values of this company. I know this situation leaves many of you feeling drained, frustrated and unheard.”

He then brought up the criticisms that the company has faced for not taking stronger action.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek continued. “And I want to make one point very clear; I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed; but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

Ek announced that the company will be making an investment of $100 million in content by individuals from marginalized groups.

“If we believe in having an open platform as a core value of the company,” Ek said. “Then we must also believe in elevating all types of creators, including those from underrepresented communities and a diversity of backgrounds. We’ve been doing a great deal of work in this area already but I think we can do even more.

“While some might want us to pursue a different path…” Ek concluded. “I believe that more speech on more issues can be highly effective in improving the status quo and enhancing the conversation altogether.”