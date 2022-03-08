Stimulus Checks: What Are the Odds of a Fourth Check?

Though more than 3 million struggling people have urged the White House to issue a recurring monthly payment or a fourth round of stimulus checks this year, the chances of it happening are slim. As Press Secretary Jenn Psaki has revealed, President Biden has other plans for boosting the economy.

At a Glance

A Change.org petition with over 3 million signatures and counting is asking for recurring monthy payments for all.

21 senate democrats backed the petition with a letter to President Biden.

The White House has said stimulus checks or recurring payments are unlikely because they “are not free.”

Instead, Biden hopes to pass Build Back Better legislation.

There is Little Chance that the White House will Back a Fourth round of Stimulus Checks

In January, U.S. inflation hit a 40 year high of 7.5%. And prices continue to rise. Because of that, millions of Americans are struggling to pay their bills and afford necessities such as groceries and gas.

But even before commodities costs began to skyrocket, there was already a big push for a fourth round of stimulus checks to help combat the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. And a change.org petition went viral that asked the government to take that stimulus further and issue monthly payments of $2,000 to each adult and $1,000 to each child.

“Our country is still deeply struggling,” the page reads. “The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20%. And many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent, and child care.”

The petition is still active to this day and is gaining steam as the cost of living continues to rise.

Last March, 21 Senate democrats backed the petition by writing a letter to President Biden that urged him to consider the plea. And they asked him to add on automatic unemployment insurance extensions. Some of the group members included Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar, and Elizabeth Warren.

“An Urban Institute study suggests that a single direct payment of $1,200 combined with an extension of enhanced unemployment insurance and other assistance could keep 12 million people out of poverty. And adding a second direct payment could keep an additional 6.3 million people above the poverty line,” they wrote.

But despite the call for payments, the Biden administration has repeatedly said it does not agree with the plan.

The Biden Administration Hopes to Bolster the Economy with Build Back Better Legislation

“We’ll see what members of Congress propose. But those are not free,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said about stimulus checks during a May 2021 briefing.

At a later briefing, Psaki reiterated that stance by saying that Biden is prioritizing getting people back to work over issuing further payments.

In recent months, the White House has continued to stand by its opinion and has stayed silent about the desire for some sort of stimulus boost. Instead, the administration continues to push for a Build Back Better legislation.

While the details of the legislation continue to change, Biden has been vocal about reinstating the Child Tax Credit, which would potentially give families a monthly payment of up to $300 per eligible child.

So while the option for a fourth stimulus check is likely off the table, some may see a similar relief in a different form.