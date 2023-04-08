stunning-nyc-skyline-images-from-good-friday-1956-shows-nation-once-rooted-in-christian-faith

Public displays of Christian faith in America often invite derision and hatefulness now, but the country was once one indivisible nation united under God. Old photos prove it: images of skyscrapers in New York City on Good Friday in 1956 circulated this week on social media, revealing how a completely different country existed just a few decades years ago.

“It’s a very powerful image,” Alex McFarland, president of McFarland Ministries in North Carolina, told Fox News Digital. “My heart was moved to think about that time when publicly and culturally we were not ashamed to invoke not only God, but invoke Jesus Christ.”

The photo shows Wall Street skyscrapers intentionally illuminating three crosses to celebrate Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and rising from the dead. The cherished Christian symbols measured at least 150 feet tall, and blanketed the urban center in the light of faith.

In the Gospel of Luke, Jesus faced crucifixion on Calvary on Good Friday beside two thieves: one who mocks the Savior, and the other who repents and asks for admittance into the Kingdom of Heaven. Three crosses, just like the three skyscrapers of New York City.

Historians know that the U.S. was founded upon tenets of the Christian faith: the Constitution and the Bill of Rights both explicitly mention religion

“Just 67 years ago, New York City celebrated the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus’ death on Calvary for all to see. There is no question the nation has performed a complete transformation. And not for the better,” Patti Garibay, founder of American Heritage Girls in Cincinnati, told Fox News Digital. These days, public American forums proudly displaying such overt Christian symbolism would be “otherworldly,” according to Garibay.

The data supports the decline of spiritualism in America. In March 2023, a poll from The Wall Street Journal found that just 39 percent of Americans say their religious faith is very important to them. That same number hovered around 62 percent as recently as 1998.

With the destruction of faith has also come the destruction of faith-based initiatives, like prioritizing the nuclear family. In 1950, less than 5 percent of children grew up in single-family homes. Today, among non-immigrant families, that number has climbed to 50 percent in some states.

“The fruit of evil is chaos, disorder and confusion,” Rabbi Kirt Schneider of Ohio told Fox News Digital. “Everything is compromised. Everybody thinks their moral standing is more compassionate than the word of God.”

The imagery from 1956 counterbalances a social pendulum which has since swung drastically in the other direction. Not only is Christianity pushed into the shadows in many ways now, but it’s also publicly mocked and derided.

“People have drifted away from God’s word,” said Rabbi Schneider. “They’re no longer willing to stand on the foundation this country was founded upon.”