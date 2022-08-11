Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2022: See the Best Pics From the Tattoo Contest

The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held its historic tattoo contest earlier this week. And yesterday, the official rally Instagram page finally showed off some of the best works of ink that walked in front of the judges.

The contest took place on Tuesday, August 9th, and featured both new and returning contestants. Three people walked away with a $100 cash prize and a bottle of Jack Daniels after winning one of the three categories—best new tattoo, best black and grey tattoo, and best tribal tattoo.

Three contestants landed on the Instagram posting this week. While none of the featured tattoos were the winners, the organization believed they deserved a public shout-out.

In the first picture, Jeremy Pombrowski shows off his right arm that features a vivid lion standing in front of a turquoise backdrop. Pombrowski entered the artwork in the color category.

The second photo highlights a full body etching on Anthony Moreno. Moreno poses pants down for the camera with his entry number 18 serving as a censor. He also tried to take home the title of best color tattoo.

In the final photo, an unknown contestant reveals a tiger and snake wrapped into a sword that was drawn onto his lower leg.

In total, 18 people entered the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally contest. Lorraine Hipp took the prize for the fresh category thanks to several botanical tattoos on her legs. Paul Stallings won the tribal and black and grey category after showing off a spooky gothic scene on his legs. And Norah Loker won the color category for her full safari-themed sleeves on both of her legs.

The remaining 15 contestants earned a Sturgis cup for their participation.

NASCAR Legend Rusy Wallace Helped Kick Off The 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially kicked off on August fifth. And NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace helped commemorate the event by serving as the Grand Marshal.

The now-65-year-old driver got his first taste of the South Dakota rally nearly two decades ago. And as he shared with The Rapid City Journal, heading this year’s opening ceremonies made his fond memories come full circle

“I just really love it. I’m just so excited to be the grand marshal, it’s unreal,” Wallace gushed. “When I got the phone call and got the opportunity, I said, “Hell, yeah, I want to do it.”

Wallace initially visited the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2003. That year, former NASCAR president Mike Helton invited Wallace on a trip there with himself, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Tony Stewart. Wallace has been returning to the rally every year since.

“He (Mike Helton) said, ‘I just want to take you guys out and let you have a little fun outside of racing,’” Rusty Wallace said. “We had a great time.”