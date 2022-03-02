Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Draws Dozens of FCC Complaints

The Super Bowl was memorable for a number of reasons. The Los Angeles Rams ultimately took down the Cincinnati Bengals in their home stadium late by a score of 23-20. However, that was not the only memorable part of the game. Another memorable part for a lot of folks was the halftime show that featured Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, among other performers. However, some folks did not enjoy the experience from home as the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show drew dozens of FCC complaints.

In total, it is estimated there were 33 complaints sent to the FCC regarding the show. However, the 2020 halftime actually garnered a lot more. That show involved both Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. There were over 1,300 complaints for that particular halftime show.

Joe Burrow on The Super Bowl

The Bengals were the ultimate underdog story in 2022. The team was not even expected to make the playoffs before the season, with most analysts seeing the team finishing last in a loaded AFC North division. However, that was not the case Joe Burrow in Year 2 showed out in a multitude of ways for the Bengals. In their amazing run to the Super Bowl, the team took down the Raiders at home, and then followed that up with two road victories over the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the Super Bowl was a different story. The Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford. Joe Burrow said after the game, “I’m disappointed in my performance overall.” He continued, “I thought I could have played better, give us a better chance to win but, you live, and you learn.” Burrow fought through a rough knee injury late in the game, too. He fought hard. Still, he could not overcome subpar play from his offensive line. Aaron Donald and Von Miller won out for the Rams.

He continued, “I watched A Football Life of Kurt Warner last week.” Burrow concluded, “I kind of thought about this in the locker room when they lost one [Super Bowl], and later within the documentary he said that they let it sting too much and that they didn’t celebrate what they accomplished. Obviously, it stings, but you know we had a great year, and it didn’t come out this last game like we wanted to, but I think, we still have something to celebrate.”

The perspective Burrow has is important. The Bengals should be in a good position to bounce back. The team has lots of cap space for free agency. It was also a great year for Burrow. The team has a lot to look back on in a positive way. The Bengals figure to be in good hands moving forward.