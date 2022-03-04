Supreme Court Reinstates Death Penalty for Boston Marathon Bomber: Report

In 2013, Dzhokar Tsarnaev and his brother Tamerlan detonated a pair of pressure-cooker bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The domestic terrorist attack killed 3 and injured more than 250 people. 17 of those who survived lost limbs to the bombs. Law enforcement officers killed Tamerlan in a gunfight before they could arrest him. Later, a federal court handed Dzhokhar a death sentence for charges connected to the bombing. However, the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit vacated his death penalty in 2020. Today, the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty for the surviving Boston Marathon Bomber.

At a Glance

The Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty for the Boston Marathon Bomber.

A federal moratorium on capital punishment leaves Tsarnaev’s fate uncertain.

Biden believes the Boston Marathon Bomber should be punished despite his stance on the death penalty.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 majority to let the Boston Marathon bomber’s death penalty stand. Before this, a lower appeals court ruled that the terrorist did not receive a fair trial. They rolled back his death sentence while upholding his conviction, according to a Reuters report.

This decision comes after nearly two years of debate. In 2020, the Justice Department challenged that ruling, stating that the bomber did receive a fair trial and that he deserved to die at the hands of the federal government. Last year, the Supreme Court agreed to look into the Boston Marathon bomber’s case.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote about the decision for the court. “Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes. The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial before an impartial jury. He received one.”

Reasons for the Initial Appeal

The trial judge in the terrorist’s initial trial barred the jury from hearing that the elder Tsarnaev brother was implicated in a previous triple homicide. The younger Tsarnaev’s lawyers argued that the surviving bomber played a “secondary role” in the attack in Boston. They claim that his older brother influenced him with his violent beliefs.

Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the three members of the Supreme Court to vote against reinstating the death penalty for the Boston Marathon bomber wrote about his position. “This evidence may have led some jurors to conclude that Tamerlan’s influence was so pervasive that Dzhokhar did not deserve to die for any of the actions he took in connection with the bombings, even those taken outside of Tamerlan’s presence.”

He added that it would have only taken “one juror’s change of mind” to keep the Boston Marathon bomber off of death row.

The Biden Administration Halted All Federal Executions

Even though the Supreme Court ruled that the Boston Marathon bomber deserves a death sentence, his fate is still uncertain.

One of Joe Biden’s many campaign promises was to do away with the death penalty at the federal level. At this time, he has not passed legislation that would do that. However, his administration passed a moratorium on federal executions last year. As a result, the Boston Marathon bomber will probably not be executed until Biden leaves office despite the Supreme Court’s ruling.

President Biden has not stated whether or not he believes that the Boston Marathon bomber deserves to be put to death. However, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “He believes that Tsarnaev should be punished,” for his role in the attack that killed three innocent people and wounded hundreds more, according to USA Today.