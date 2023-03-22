Supreme Court Set to Hear Jack Daniel’s Case Against ‘Parody’ Dog Toy Brand Bad Spaniels

Jack Daniel’s, the longstanding Tennessee whiskey company, is appealing the Supreme Court to try to stop production of a chewy dog toy called Bad Spaniels. The toy, which purposefully resembles a Jack Daniel’s bottle, has become a big seller for VIP products, a company that prides itself on blending parody with pet products. Instead of promising 40% alcohol by volume, for example, the goofy toy promises “43% poo by volume, 100% smelly.”

The product line, known as Silly Squeakers, parodies other famous brands, as well. VIP’s owner, Stephen Sacra, says he got the idea for the Bad Spaniels parody while out to dinner. To him, it was a moment of genius; to Jack Daniel’s, however, it was the beginning of a longstanding legal headache.

On Wednesday, Jack’s lawyer will try to convince the Supreme Court that the toy infringes on its trademark, confuses consumers and tarnishes its delicate (and valuable) reputation. VIP’s case rests on a simple, terse reply: “freedom of speech includes freedom to mock.”

VIP’s lawyer Bennett Evan Cooper believes that Jack Daniel’s has no legal footing because the product is pure parody, different than other “mockery” products like marijuana-laced Oreos called “Stoneos,” which deliberately undermines the original trademark.

“VIP is not selling dog food. It’s a pretend trademark on a pretend label for a pretend bottle full of pretend content. The entire thing is a parody,” Cooper argues.

Jack, conversely, needs to build a case based on prestige and generational brand awareness. It will also look to make a “slippery slope” argument: allow Bad Spaniels today, and what’s stopping the floodgates from opening with a deluge of parody products that could chip away at the legacy of the brand?

Jack Daniel’s dog toy case is up against significant legal precedent which protects commercial parody

Jack also argues that they choose specific products to license, like dog leashes and collars, based on their own brand guidelines. The company contends that lower courts were wrong to conclude that the Bad Spaniels dog toy was a “humorous” and “expressive” work; that Jack, itself, should reserve the right to parody itself if it feels so inclined.

What’s stopping other brands from piling on if the Supreme Court allows this dog toy to sell? Drug paraphernalia, sex toys, drinking games — anything will be fair game, according to Jack’s lawyers.

VIP’s lawyer Cooper counters that consumers won’t ever mistake Bad Spaniels toys for an actual Jack Daniel’s product. “The source of the confusion here is not that people think that this product comes from Jack Daniel’s. But the misimpression which hopefully we can clarify in this lawsuit, that you need the permission of somebody to parody them,” he says.

This entire case boils down to federal trademark statutes. When does the First Amendment protect parody? And why should a rival product company be allowed to capitalize on goodwill earned by a different company? Parody is protected speech, yes, but is it protected commercial speech?