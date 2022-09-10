Coast Guard Investigating After Tanker Crash Results in Damaged Naval Weapons Pier in South Carolina

An oil and chemical tanker crashed into a Cooper River pier at the Naval Weapons Station on Sept. 5. Luckily, the Coast Guard says that none of its cargo tanks were damaged.

At a Glance

A Norwegian tanker crashed into an Air Force pier on Labor Day.

According to the Coast Guard, no US military tankers were damaged during the incident.

The ship is currently docked in South Carolina with visible damage.

The Norwegian flagged ship, named Bow Triumph, collided with the Wharf Bravo pier just after 4 PM on Labor Day.

“The ship was transiting the Cooper River southbound from the Ineos Terminal in Charleston to the Odfjell Terminal in North Charleston,” Lt. Cmdr. John W. Beal, Seventh Coast Guard District public affairs officer, told The Post and Courier.

As a result of the accident, the 600-foot ship has damage to its front and gashes along its right bow. And about 100 feet of the pier was destroyed.

In total, the Wharf Bravo stretches 700 feet. It was once used as a tender and submarine pier, but it was decommissioned before the accident. Currently, it belongs to the Air Force.

When the tanker collided, it sent timber flying into the river. But the Coast Guard says the debris is in no way impacting the waterway.

Currently, the Bow Triumph is sitting in North Charleston at the Odfjell Terminal, which is also in the Cooper River, according to an online ship tracker. Damage to the front is clearly visible from parts of the Riverfront Park.

The tanker was built in 2015 and is estimated to be worth $32.6 million. Last year alone, it traveled over 120,000 miles.

So far, neither the Coast Guard nor people with the Bow Triumph have shared how much the damage will cost to repair.

Coast Guard Announces Tragic News After Searching for Victims of the Pudget Sound Plane Crash

Meanwhile, the same day as the Wharf Bravo crash, the Coast Guard in Northwestern Washington announced more tragic news. The search for survivors of the Puget Sound plane crash was suspended.

On Sept. 4, the search for at least one child and 8 adults began after a float plane crashed in Mutiny Bay near Whidbey Island in Washington state. After covering more than 2,100 square nautical miles in 24 hours, the Coast Guard announced the news saying “all next of kin have been notified of this decision. Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones, and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased.”

Only one body has been recovered. And according to the Associated Press, the National Transportation Safety Board will soon send a team of seven to investigate the crash.