Teen Tracking Elon Musk’s Jet Takes Aim at Vladimir Putin

At a glance, influential individuals such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Russian President Vladimir Putin appear untouchable. In most cases, this might be true. However, one Florida university teen has uncovered a way to severely inconvenience the two controversial individuals. Amid the Russian invasion, the student has been tracking the locations of both parties’ private aircraft.

At a Glance:

A university student has revealed realtime locations of Elon Musk’s and Vladimir Putin’s aircraft.

Elon Musk offered thousands to discourage the student from revealing his location.

The university student hopes his location-sharing sites will better desseminate information.

Teen Moves On From Elon Musk to Vladimir Putin

If you’re looking for a reason to praise today’s youth, then 19-year-old Jack Sweeney might just be your guy.

While attending The University of Central Florida, Sweeney went viral for tracking the location of Elon Musk’s private jet. Now, the teen has moved on from the richest man on the planet. He’s also set sights on, likely, the most-abhorred man on the planet as his army lays siege to Ukraine‘s largest cities.

According to the Miami Herald, Sweeney initially made headlines when he broadcasted the itinerary of Elon Musk’s private plane. As we might guess, Sweeney’s tracking skills provided followers with real-time perspective of the Tesla CEO’s location in the world.

However, it obviously caught the attention of Musk himself. Upon locating Sweeney, tried to dissuade the student from doing so. Musk even offered Sweny $5,000 to stop, however, the young man had steeper stakes. Instead, he requested Elon Musk gift him one of Tesla’s electrically powered vehicles, valued at much more than $5,000.

Elon Musk Tracking Teen Reveals Russian Oligarchs’ Locations

Although Sweeney caught the media’s attention by tracking Elon Musk’s flight locations, his pages have received more traffic after tracking the flight paths of Russian oligarchs and Vladimir Putin himself. Interested readers can follow the college student’s tracking accounts @RUOligarchJets and @PutinJet.

In speaking with Fox on Friday morning, Sweeney stated he hopes to make high-profile individuals’ flight patterns “more available.”

He added that his location tracking sites have been set up in order to better “help” disseminate information.

As per the outlet, the accounts have more than 400,000 followers on Twitter.

Bars Serve Up Anti-Putin Shots Amid Ukraine Invasion

Jack Sweeney’s Putin-centric updates aren’t the only shots directed at the Russian president amid his nation’s ongoing invasion. While popular brands and companies have begun to pull out of Russia during Putin’s “military operation,” a Dallas bar has begun serving up anti-Putin shots.

Bars and retailers across the country, and the world at large, have recently removed Russian vodka and other alcoholic beverages from their shelves. However, Dallas bar Alexandre has delivered a personal “f–k you” to the Russian president, their latest addition to the menu boasting a bright blue and yellow color representative of the Ukrainian flag.

Their statement read, “During war or global events, we often feel helpless as tragedy unfolds. While we understand pulling a bottle off the wall or serving shots won’t end this war, using our skill-sets and committing small acts of solidarity can create a more unified community response to such actions.”