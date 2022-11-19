Teen With Incredibly Rare ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ Hopes to Become YouTube Sensation

When Lalit Patidar was born, his parents were overjoyed – their baby boy was perfectly healthy. He had a bit more hair than is perhaps typical for a newborn, but it was nothing to spark concern. As he grew, however, the hair grew with him. By the time he reached school age, the hair had become so thick that his parents began to worry and scheduled a doctor’s appointment for their son.

It didn’t take long for the doctors to diagnose the small boy. He was very clearly suffering from hypertrichosis, also known as werewolf syndrome. Though the ailment is incredibly rare, affecting only 100 people total since the middle ages, its symptoms are unmistakable. Those with werewolf syndrome sprout fur all over their body, especially their face and torso.

“I have had this hair my whole life,” Lalit recalled in an interview with Media Drum World (via New York Post). “My parents say the doctor shaved me at birth, but I didn’t really notice anything was different about me until I was around 6 or 7 years old. That’s when I first took notice that the hair was growing all over my body like no one else I knew.”

Teen With Werewolf Syndrome Hopes to Become an Influencer

Sadly, the now-high school senior hasn’t had the easiest childhood, thanks to his unusual condition. Though werewolf syndrome affects physical appearance only, other children, and even adults in his community, have been afraid of his fur-covered face his entire life.

“When I was young, I had people throw stones at me,” Lalit explained sorrowfully. “Kids were worried I would come back to bite them like an animal. My schoolmates used to tease me, they would shout ‘monkey monkey’ at me. People also tease me by calling me a ghost. They think I am some sort of mythical being but I am not these things.”

“I see parents moving their small children away from me,” the teen added. “It makes me sad to think they are scared.”

As of now, there’s no cure for werewolf syndrome. Sufferers wishing to rid themselves of excess hair have only one option: hair removal. For Lalit Patidar, however, his uncommon appearance isn’t a source of shame, despite his lifelong experiences with bullying. Instead, he hopes to use it to inspire others by becoming a YouTube influencer.

“I am different from common humans in a good way, I am unique,” Lalit declared proudly. “Slowly everyone in my family started feeling normal about it and my friends also encouraged me a lot.”

“I got to learn many things during my journey,” he explained. “Most importantly, I got to learn that I am one in a million. I should never give up and live life to the fullest. I always want to move forward and be happy.”