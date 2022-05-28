Tennessee Boy Scouts Placing 100,000 Flags on Veteran Gravesites for Memorial Day

On Saturday, volunteers from the Middle Tennessee Council of Boy Scouts will place American flags on mid-state veteran gravesites for Memorial Day. All events begin at 8 a.m. local time.

Thousands of volunteers — scouts, leaders, and families — will set out close to 100,000 flags across three main cemeteries and 30 small sites in Middle Tennessee. More than 1,500 volunteers, alone, will descend upon the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison. There, they’ll place about 37,000 flags. They’ll also place thousands of flags at Stones River National Battlefield Cemetery in Murfreesboro; as well as Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in West Nashville.

Scout executives said the flag placement is just one way they can show their appreciation for veteran and deceased servicemen and women.

“The Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America invites you to attend the Annual Memorial Day Flag Placement. This is just one of many ways the Scouts can show their patriotism and also citizenship for our Country’s Veterans. This tradition was started more than 50 years ago, and still continues to grow,” the BSA website reads.

Another popular flag ceremony aims to honor veterans and deceased military members on Memorial Day

Patriots across 15 states just began the “Old Glory Relay,” a 44-day journey from Washington, D.C., to Birmingham, Ala., to kick off the World Games. Participants take turns carrying an American flag, rain or shine, from town to town.

According to relay officials, flag bearers will “run, walk, ruck, push, and cycle” Old Glory to the finish line. The relay runs over the course of a month and a half. Once the flag finally reaches its destination in Alabama, the World Games officially commence.

Team Red, White & Blue — the nonprofit that’s hosting the relay — said the flag will take a meandering route home. On a map, the route looks like a big circle around the eastern half of the country. The order of states will go Washington D. C., Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, and then finally Alabama.

“The Old Glory Relay is a symbol. It’s a symbol of our belief that veterans are our most resilient citizens,” said Mike Erwin, director of Team RWB. “As we pass the American Flag from one supporter to the next over its 3,100-mile journey, we also display consistent support. That support connects thousands of Americans.”

Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games 2022, said the relay will also provide Americans with a moment of unity.

“It’s going to be an incredible moment of national unity to watch veterans bring the flag into the Opening Ceremony. A live, global audience [will watch] as our country plays host to thousands of athletes and fans from every corner of the world,” Sellers said.