Tennessee Farmer Warns US of Major Food Shortages, Price Increases in 2023

The combination of drought due to climate change and supply chain shortages due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic made for a seriously difficult year for American farmers in 2022. And according to fourth-generation dairy farmer and agriculture advocate Stephanie Nash, 2023 has the potential to be even worse in terms of food shortages and food inflation.

“I definitely think we have a food security threat,” Nash told Fox News. “I believe 2023 is going to be rough. Worse than this year.”

As severe as overall inflation has been in the last year, food inflation has been worse, with prices inclining steadily since the summer of 2021. As Stephanie Nash explained, the extreme increase in food prices can’t be traced to a singular cause. The continuing inflation is the result of fuel shortages, extreme weather, and soaring interest rates in an industry that leans on financing to survive.

“2022 was a really hard year,” Nash explained. “I think there’s going to be a lot of food shortages next year for sure. We’re going to have a supply chain shortage, we’re going to have an increase in our food [prices] at the grocery store. I don’t think it’s going to go down anytime soon, and I think Americans are really going to be hurting in their wallet.”

Drought, Production Cost Increases Contributing to Rising Food Shortage

As farming equipment, seeds, and livestock are exceedingly expensive, farmers regularly take out loans to pay for their supplies, which they then pay back with their end-of-year profits. This is becoming more difficult, however, as interest rates have increased from 0% to higher than 4%, dramatically raising the cost of operations.

“You have family farmers and ranchers that can’t pay their bills,” Nash said. “You talk about loans — that’s a big deal. Food costs are increasing, the overall production cost of our operation are increasing,” she added. “We have to be able to get paid more to make it.”

With the jump in interest rates, farmers have to choose between lowering their production and repaying larger loans, a task far easier said than done. Nash anticipates the decrease in production to lead to food shortages, despite the higher demand from grocery stores. “We see products in the grocery store increasing, and I think a lot of people don’t understand that,” Nash said. “We’re not the ones pushing for increasing, we are making less than ever.”

Unfortunately, the increase in production costs is only a single item on a long list of struggles for America’s farmers. They’re also contending with one of the worst droughts in the country’s history. As of now, a little over 50% of the country is in a drought.

“I think that’s a big threat to the United States: weather, drought, and water,” Nash explained. “We really didn’t initiate any new programs to help farmers with devastation across America. There’s a lot of great programs out there that do try to help farmers when they get sick or maybe a death in the family, but the government doesn’t really capitalize on devastation.”