Tennessee National Guard Identifies Pilots Killed in Alabama Black Hawk Crash

The identities of two Tennessee National Guardsmen that died following a Black Hawk crash near Huntsville, Alabama have been revealed. A Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed Wednesday afternoon during a training flight. The crash killed two crewmembers onboard. There were no survivors.

The Guardsmen were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham from Joelton and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Nashville’s WKRN reports. With a combined 28 years of service, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Randy Wadham and Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Randolph were placed in the A Company within the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion located at Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” expressed Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

Thankfully, no civilians suffered from the crash’s aftermath. Captured on video by a home surveillance camera was an aerial view of the accident, showcasing the Black Hawk plummeting toward Earth before a black fog emerged.

As the Black Hawk was on its way to Huntsville Executive Airport, it suddenly plummeted onto the ground. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department in Alabama was quick to respond at the crash site. They confirmed that unfortunately, both crew members perished.

An eyewitness account of the Black Hawk crash

On Wednesday night, Davy Hunt recounted the accident to local news outlets. He was an eyewitness to the crash and dialed 911 afterward. “When it was coming down you could hear the engine screaming on the helicopter. It’s almost like the propellers or the blades on the helicopter weren’t spinning as fast as you think they would. The smell was in a matter of seconds, it was almost breathtaking,” Hunt explained. “The first responders and police were there within I’d say probably 10 to 15 seconds. In my opinion, those guys are heroes for what they did regardless of the circumstances.”

Paying honor to the Guardsmen, Hunt hailed them as heroes. He pointed out that they successfully directed their plummeting Black Hawk away from a densely populated residential area.

An aviation expert weighs in

Despite the lack of certainty surrounding the cause of this tragedy, an expert has formulated a potential explanation based on surveillance footage. “When I first saw it, it looked like some sort of failure, and then all of a sudden it started going straight down,” aviation expert Larry Williams told WKRN. “It had one little rotation, and then it went almost 90 degrees straight down, which means there’s no lift being created by the main rotor.”

Williams, a retired FAA aviation safety inspector and current consultant in the same field has determined that the tail rotor of this helicopter was not providing adequate stabilization. According to Williams, the investigation will likely take on a path of many unknowns.

“Helicopters probably don’t have a flight data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder, so what they’ll do is just basically try to… investigate the accident and try to see what, if any, failures of any components,” Williams explained. “I would basically look at the main rotor first and of course the tail rotor.”