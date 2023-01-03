Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Off of Cliff at ‘Devil’s Slide’ in California, All Passengers Miraculously Survive

A family of four miraculously walked away from what could have been a deadly California car crash after their Tesla plunged 250 feet off of a cliff along Highway 1 at the state’s “Devil’s Slide.”

Fox News reports the Tesla flipped several times before finally coming to a stop at the bottom of the canyon. The two adults occupying the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reports that the other two occupants of the car, both children (aged 4 and 9), were also rescued from the crash. Though traumatized by the incident, they were somehow unharmed.

Incredibly, the news outlet reports the doomed Tesla landed on its wheels after plunging over the cliff. Several helicopters were called in to perform the rescue, which took place on Monday. First responders from Cal Fire spoke out about the miraculous rescue mission.

“We immediately put a plan in place to lower rescuers to the vehicle to get eyes [on the scene] and assess what we had,” one official stated. As Cal Fire lowered crews to the bottom of the canyon to assess the situation, they saw one person moving. This heightened the intensity of the rescue. The official added, “As we were [lowering rescuers down] we were able to notice movement in the front seat through the windshield with binoculars. So we knew that we had at least one person that was alive.”

As of Monday evening, officials had not yet released a cause for the crash.

Officials Believe Tesla Had Not Been in Autopilot Mode When Crash Occurred

Elon Musk‘s electric auto company has been under investigation before following a series of crashes related to the vehicles’ autopilot feature. So, some officials considered that perhaps the CA crash occurred due to this very reason. However, a preliminary investigation has experts fairly certain the Tesla had not been in autopilot mode when it crashed.

Reports also state that it’s unlikely road conditions were a factor in the crash as well. As of Tuesday morning, officials continue to investigate the situation.

Nevertheless, Tesla’s come under fire again and again for problems with its autopilot feature. Last year, a Tesla utilizing the autopilot setting careened into a Florida state trooper’s vehicle. The crash prompted criticism after it became the most recent in a string of similar crashes in prior years.

Fortunately, following the crash, Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement, “Trooper was outside of car and extremely lucky to have not been struck.”

Highway Patrol officials said the officer had stopped to help another motorist experiencing car troubles when the crash occurred.

After the crash occurred, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into Tesla. In addition, Musk admitted that the autopilot settings in his electric vehicles—as of last summer—were “not great.”