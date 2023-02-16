Tesla Issues Recall for over 300,000 Vehicles, Citing Full Self-Driving Software Problems

Electric car manufacturer Tesla just issued a recall for 362,758 vehicles equipped with experimental driver-assistance software. The Elon Musk-led company markets the software in the US as Full Self-Driving Beta or FSD Beta, according to the recall notice.

Tesla said the system could cause crashes by allowing vehicles to “act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane; entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop; or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution.”

The FSD Beta could also respond inappropriately to abrupt changes in speed limits, according to the notice.

All of the following models installed with the software are eligible for recall: 2016-2023 Model S and Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y. The software and its ability to “take over” some aspects of driving has long been a selling point of Tesla cars. Thousands of drivers have already “tested” the feature on public roads; though the technology has never allowed the car to operate fully without a driver ready to steer or brake.

The FSD driver assistance program is an elevated tier of technology beyond Tesla’s basic automated system, though. Only Tesla owners who applied and paid for the company’s premium FSD driver assistance system can join the FSD Beta program. That option costs $15,000 up front or $199 per month; it also requires high safety scores for the driver, which the onboard computer tabulates based on driving habits.

Currently, the self-driving mechanism installed in Tesla cars basically just makes highway driving easier — like cruise control with enhanced steering and object recognition. By all accounts, Tesla envisioned the FSD Beta as an automated city-driving feature; or a way to get from point A to point B without the driver actually making any of the turns or stops.

Like any new technology feature, bugs were probably inevitable; but unfortunately, with automated driving, the stakes are too high to work out those bugs in real-time.

Tesla said it will deliver an over-the-air software update to cars to address the issues, according to the recall notice.

The car company also faced scrutiny in December when reports surfaced of mass malfunctions brought on by winter conditions. Record-low arctic temps (which swept across the US around Christmas) froze Tesla doors shut and even affected the cars’ ability to charge.

One social media user at the time responded to the viral posts by exclaiming that anyone owning a car as expensive as a Tesla shouldn’t “need a car cover” to get in. “Every other car company has had this figured out for decades,” the user said. “But people just keep making excuses for Tesla because they’re in the cult of Elon.”